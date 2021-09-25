Legionnaires want to take fast track to success

The Sarnia Legionnaires are going to be in a hurry this season.

Article content

They want to hit the ground running after using the pre-season to establish an identity as a fast team.

“We’re going to be quick,” head coach Derek Di Muzio said. “We’re going to come at you with four lines. We’re going to roll the lines and come at teams with speed and come at them in waves.”

The Legionnaires will begin the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season Saturday by hosting the St. Thomas Stars at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.

They have six players back from the 2019-20 team that placed eighth in the Western Conference and lost in the first playoff round. The 2020-21 season was cancelled.

Hockey’s back, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still throws up roadblocks when assembling a roster, Di Muzio said.

“(General manager) Tom Norris has done a great job of trying to put a team together in the midst of this challenge,” he said. “We’re excited because I think as a staff our strength is development and we’ve got a young group. We can see them already getting better and faster in our practice sessions. We just hope that continues.”

The Legionnaires’ defenceman will be asked to keep the pace up tempo.

“We just want our D to make quick decisions and we want to play through the neutral zone quickly,” Di Muzio said. “We’ve been establishing those as habits that we want our D to have so they’re going to play fast by moving the puck quickly.”

Returnees Reed Stauffer and Bradley Slegers are joined on the blue-line by rookies Carter Barron, Jake MacLean, Owen MacDonald and Wes Brooks. MacDonald has been playing in the Ontario Hockey League pre-season with the Sarnia Sting.