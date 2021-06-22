





Article content The Sarnia Sting received dozens and dozens of job applications when Derian Hatcher stepped down as head coach almost three weeks ago. The front-office brass spoke were excited about some candidates. And then came a call from Owen Sound head coach Alan Letang, who had permission from the Attack to pursue a job closer to his Sarnia home. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia Sting introduce Letang as new head coach Back to video “Quite honestly, in the back of our mind, we kind of secretly hoped that that call would come,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. Seca introduced Letang as the Sting’s head coach at a news conference Tuesday at the Sarnia Golf & Curling Club. Letang, 45, is a former Sting defenceman who played 20 seasons in the pros. He spent the past four seasons with the Attack, including one-and-a-half as head coach. “I’d like to thank the Sting organization. I’d like to thank (co-owners) Derian Hatcher and David Legwand for this opportunity,” Letang said. “It’s not every day when you’re in this career, in this profession as a coach you get an opportunity to come home and coach in your hometown.”

Article content Hatcher left his bench role to spend more time with his family. Letang wanted the Sting job for the same reason after being away from his wife, Krystie, and their children, Ayden and Aiva, much more than he wanted. With no Ontario Hockey League season in 2020-21, Letang’s been home for the past year. He saw what he’d been missing all those seasons when he was gone. “I reached out to a few fellow coaches and said, ‘Am I crazy for thinking of leaving something I had and coming back home?’” he said. “They all said it was about family and it was a no-brainer. “Most good coaches that are successful, they have that support behind them – not only the support of their coaching staff and the organization but your family. My wife, Krystie, and my kids, they’ve travelled and supported me over the course of my hockey career and my coaching career.” Letang had a 38-35-6-4 record as the Attack’s head coach. He was originally hired as an assistant coach in 2016 after coaching two seasons in Croatia. He won a gold medal as a pre-scout coach with Canada’s national junior team at the 2020 IIHF world junior championship. Letang checked all the boxes on the Sting’s wish list. “Someone that has experience and passion and dedication,” Seca said. “Someone that’s got experience at higher levels with Hockey Canada and been a head coach in our league. Someone that we know can teach and inspire and motivate. “And, in a short amount of time, you recognize his connection to family, and family’s big with our organization. Knowing that he could have the opportunity to come back home, for us it was an absolutely easy decision – a no-brainer, you might say.”

Article content Letang began his OHL playing career with the Cornwall and Newmarket Royals, who moved to Sarnia in 1994. He played one season on the Sting’s blue-line in 1994-95, “back when I had way more hair and a few more teeth, for sure,” he said. “It’s come full circle. I think it’s probably the only team in the league where I would have left Owen Sound to come to.” Letang met his wife in Sarnia and has called the city home for more than two decades. The native of Renfrew, Ont., played parts of 13 pro seasons in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Croatia, but he always returned to Sarnia. His two-decade pro career also included brief stints in the NHL with Dallas, Calgary and the New York Islanders. Letang’s teammates during an eight-game stint with the Dallas Stars in 1999-2000 included Hatcher. He practised with the Stanley Cup champion Stars during the 1999 playoffs. The Sting have one of the best coaching staffs in the OHL, Letang said. He plans to rely heavily on associate coach Brad Staubitz and assistant coach Mark Mancari as he gets to know the players. There are no plans to hire more coaches, Seca said. “We’re going to have an opportunity to work with these kids and develop and push these kids to get uncomfortable and get outside their comfort zone outside the box,” Letang said. “Hopefully we’ll have some success here. I’m excited about the challenge.” He looks forward to hitting the ice with the players. “I have a huge passion for the game,” Letang said. “I love being involved in the practices and with the kids. There’s lots of times I still feel like I can play a little bit, so I’m sure the kids will laugh when they see me out there skating around with them and chasing them around. … “My style would just be: Be there. Be involved. The Xs and Os are the Xs and Os. Everyone can look those up and everyone can have those. It’s finding those relationships with the players and being able to relate to them and growing those young men into good people in the community and everywhere else.” The Sting finished last in the Western Conference in 2019-20 with a 22-34-5-1 record.

