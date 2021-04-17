Lightning place Stamkos on long-term IR
The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed captain Steven Stamkos on the long-term injured reserve list because of a lower-body ailment.
The move is retroactive to April 9.
Lightning place Stamkos on long-term IR
Stamkos, 31, will miss at least 10 games or 24 days retroactive to his last game. The ex-Sarnia Sting forward was injured during the third period of the Lightning’s 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 8.
“This is just something that he has to go through here for a little bit, and, for us, if we make the playoffs, to put him in a position to be at tip-top shape come the playoffs,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Friday. “It’s unfortunate that it’s happened, but I always say in these situations maybe it’s a little short-term pain for long-term gain.
“He’s given us a ton here in the first 40-plus games and hopefully he can give us a bunch here in the post-season if we can get in.”
Stamkos would be eligible to return on May 3.
“When he’s eligible to come back, we expect him to come back,” Cooper said.
The Lightning did not disclose if Stamkos’ injury is related to the core-muscle issue he endured last season. Stamkos underwent surgery in March and went nearly seven months between games, returning for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Stamkos shares the team lead in goals (17) this season with Brayden Point. His 34 points are five shy of the club lead held by defenceman Victor Hedman.
A two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy recipient (2009-10, 2011-12) as the NHL’s leading goal scorer for a season, Stamkos is the Lightning’s all-time leader with 439 goals. He has 427 assists and 866 points in 841 games over 13 seasons since being selected with the top overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.
– With files from The Observer