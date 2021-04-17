Lightning place Stamkos on long-term IR

The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed captain Steven Stamkos on the long-term injured reserve list because of a lower-body ailment.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed captain Steven Stamkos on the long-term injured reserve list because of a lower-body ailment.

The move is retroactive to April 9.

Stamkos, 31, will miss at least 10 games or 24 days retroactive to his last game. The ex-Sarnia Sting forward was injured during the third period of the Lightning’s 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 8.

“This is just something that he has to go through here for a little bit, and, for us, if we make the playoffs, to put him in a position to be at tip-top shape come the playoffs,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Friday. “It’s unfortunate that it’s happened, but I always say in these situations maybe it’s a little short-term pain for long-term gain.

“He’s given us a ton here in the first 40-plus games and hopefully he can give us a bunch here in the post-season if we can get in.”

Stamkos would be eligible to return on May 3.

“When he’s eligible to come back, we expect him to come back,” Cooper said.