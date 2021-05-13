Local hockey: Fulcher earns first shutout, Zacha leads Devils

Grand Rapids Griffins netminder Kaden Fulcher of Brigden posted his first career American Hockey League shutout Tuesday.

May 13, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Kaden Fulcher of the Detroit Red Wings takes some shots in warmups before a game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. (Dave Reginek, Detroit Red Wings/NHLI via Getty Images)
Kaden Fulcher of the Detroit Red Wings takes some shots in warmups before a game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. (Dave Reginek, Detroit Red Wings/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fulcher collects first AHL shutout

The former Sarnia Sting and Hamilton Bulldogs goalie made 22 saves and was the first star in a 2-0 road win over the Cleveland Monsters.

Fulcher improved to 2-2-2 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in his first AHL season.

He’s spent most of the season bouncing between the Griffins and the Detroit Red Wings’ taxi squad.

The AHL has cancelled its playoffs, so Fulcher and the Griffins have two games left after hosting the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday. Fulcher, 22, didn’t dress for Wednesday’s game.

Zacha tops Devils in goals, points

Ex-Sting forward Pavel Zacha was the New Jersey Devils’ leading scorer with a career-high 35 points in 50 games.

The fifth-year NHLer also tied for first on the Devils with a career-high 17 goals.

Zacha finished strong with four goals in his last four games and seven goals in his last nine games.

The Devils missed the playoffs and placed seventh out of eight teams in the East Division with a 19-30-7 record.

Lambton Jr. Sting pick head coaches

The Lambton Jr. Sting have announced their coaches for the 2021-22 AAA hockey season.

The coaches are: Dan Davidson (U12), Chris Edwards (U13), Jason Polera (U14), Brad Riley (U15), Tom Babcock (U16) and Derek Hare (U18).

Sarnia Hockey chooses coaches

The Sarnia Hockey Association has chosen its rep team coaches for the 2021-22 season.

The coaches are: Brad Burton (U8), Chris Dickson (U9 tier 1), Shawn Zettel (U9 tier 2), Shea Stokes (U10 A/AA), Cody Webster (U11 MD), Greg Edgar (U11 A/AA), Rheal Guenette (U12 MD), Ron Page (U12 A/AA), Cam Shipley (U13 MD), Jeff Brown (U13 A/AA), Jim Felton (U14 MD), Tom Collins (U14 A/AA), Pete Bowen (U15 A/AA), Ray Meyer (U16 MD), Jordan Powers (U16 A/AA) and Bryan Timmington (U18 A/AA).

The U10 MD and U15 MD teams still need a coach.

