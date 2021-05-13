Local hockey: Fulcher earns first shutout, Zacha leads Devils

Grand Rapids Griffins netminder Kaden Fulcher of Brigden posted his first career American Hockey League shutout Tuesday.

Fulcher collects first AHL shutout

The former Sarnia Sting and Hamilton Bulldogs goalie made 22 saves and was the first star in a 2-0 road win over the Cleveland Monsters.

Fulcher improved to 2-2-2 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in his first AHL season.

He’s spent most of the season bouncing between the Griffins and the Detroit Red Wings’ taxi squad.

The AHL has cancelled its playoffs, so Fulcher and the Griffins have two games left after hosting the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday. Fulcher, 22, didn’t dress for Wednesday’s game.

Zacha tops Devils in goals, points

Ex-Sting forward Pavel Zacha was the New Jersey Devils’ leading scorer with a career-high 35 points in 50 games.

The fifth-year NHLer also tied for first on the Devils with a career-high 17 goals.