Local hockey: Gaudreau back in action, Sting alumni win KHL title

Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau played his first official game in more than a year at the IIHF under-18 men's world championship.
Gaudreau wins at under-18 worlds
Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau played his first official game in more than a year Wednesday at the IIHF under-18 men’s world championship.
Gaudreau made 25 saves in Canada’s 4-2 win over Latvia in Plano, Texas.
Canada improved to 2-0-0-0 in pool play with two games left.
Canada will face Switzerland on Friday and Belarus on Saturday.
The quarter-finals are Monday, the semifinals are Wednesday, May 5, and the medal games are Thursday, May 6.
Sting alumni win KHL championship
Former Sting forwards Reid Boucher and Nail Yakupov have won the Kontinental Hockey League championship with Avangard Omsk in Russia.
Avangard Omsk beat CSKA Moscow in six games for the Gagarin Cup, which wrapped up Wednesday.
Boucher was named the best forward in the Gagarin Cup final with three goals and one assist.
Peer joins Saskatchewan Jr. A team
Ex-Sarnia Legionnaires forward Carson Peer has committed to the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for next season.
Peer was going to be a Legionnaires alternate captain this season, but the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 17-year-old from Oil Springs had 13 points in 49 games as a Legionnaires rookie in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2019-20.
Jakovljevic named to all-star team
Ex-Sting defenceman Marko Jakovljevic of the Amherst Ramblers has been named a South Division all-star in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.
Jakovljevic tied for fourth in scoring among MHL blue-liners despite not making his league debut until late January. He had 19 points on four goals and 15 assists in 22 games.
He has committed to Ontario Tech University for next season.