Local hockey: Gaudreau back in action, Sting alumni win KHL title

Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau played his first official game in more than a year at the IIHF under-18 men's world championship.

Gaudreau wins at under-18 worlds

Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau played his first official game in more than a year Wednesday at the IIHF under-18 men’s world championship.

Gaudreau made 25 saves in Canada’s 4-2 win over Latvia in Plano, Texas.

Canada improved to 2-0-0-0 in pool play with two games left.

Canada will face Switzerland on Friday and Belarus on Saturday.

The quarter-finals are Monday, the semifinals are Wednesday, May 5, and the medal games are Thursday, May 6.

Sting alumni win KHL championship

Former Sting forwards Reid Boucher and Nail Yakupov have won the Kontinental Hockey League championship with Avangard Omsk in Russia.

Avangard Omsk beat CSKA Moscow in six games for the Gagarin Cup, which wrapped up Wednesday.

Boucher was named the best forward in the Gagarin Cup final with three goals and one assist.

Peer joins Saskatchewan Jr. A team

Ex-Sarnia Legionnaires forward Carson Peer has committed to the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for next season.