Local roundup: Brigade winless; tennis, lawn bowls champs crowned

Organizer Matt Mueller, left, poses with under-14 boys’ winner Chinmay Damani, centre, and runner-up Tej Patel at an Ontario Tennis Association (OTA) West Region tournament at the Sarnia Tennis Club in Sarnia, Ont., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Contributed Photo)
Brigade winless at Ontario championship

The Sarnia Brigade went 0-2 at the Baseball Ontario senior AAA championship on the weekend in Tecumseh.

Wade Babula had two hits and Alex McLean had an RBI in a 4-1 loss to the Tecumseh Thunder in Friday’s opener.

The Brigade exited the double-knockout tournament with a 4-3 loss to the Windsor Athletics on Saturday.

The Windsor Stars won the six-team event, which was held in place of the cancelled elimination tournament that often draws 20 or more teams. They were crowned provincial champions by Baseball Ontario.

Weir shoots 67 at Boeing Classic

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove shot a 5-under 67 in the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic on Sunday to finish in a tie for 26th place.

Weir moved up 23 spots to finish the three-day tournament at 4 under at Snoqualmie, Wash.

He shot 72 and 73 in the first two rounds.

Rod Pampling was 12 under for a one-stroke victory.

Ruzicka to play for Slovakia

Former Sarnia Sting forward Adam Ruzicka will play for Slovakia at an Olympic qualifying tournament starting Thursday in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Belarus, Austria and Poland are also entered in the four-team tournament.

Two other four-team qualifiers are also being held this week. One country from each tournament will move on to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Nine countries, including Canada, have already qualified for the Games.

Cooks hits albatross

Steve Cook of Sarnia hit a hole-in-one – an albatross on the par-four 10th hole – at St. Clair Parkway Golf Course on Aug. 18.

The witnesses were Dan Bergeron, Rob Dalgety and Terry Thompson.

Tennis players capture titles

Chinmay Damani of Sarnia defeated Tej Patel 8-4 in the under-14 boys’ final of an Ontario Tennis Association (OTA) West Region tournament Saturday at the Sarnia Tennis Club.

Ava Harrison of Windsor placed first in the under-14 girls’ division and Astrid McCormick was second.

Cole Dunlop beat Nash Bernard 8-6 in the under-10 final.

Twenty-six players participated.

Organizer Matt Mueller, back, poses with under-10 runner-up Nash Bernard, left, and winner Cole Dunlop at an Ontario Tennis Association (OTA) West Region tournament at the Sarnia Tennis Club in Sarnia, Ont., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Contributed Photo)
Lawn bowling tournaments resume

Dave Moffit and Brock Bartley went undefeated to win the RBC-Kooy Wealth Management doubles tournament at the Sarnia Lawn Bowling Club on Aug. 18.

It was the first tournament hosted by the club since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Jim Foley and Gary Edginton were the second-place team. Debbie Whitfield and Lena Skeard were third.

Dave Moffit, left, and Brock Bartley won the RBC-Kooy Wealth Management doubles tournament at the Sarnia Lawn Bowling Club in Sarnia, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2021. (Contributed Photo)
