Local roundup: Corda on Olympic team, Gagne preps for Paralympics
Massage therapist Eric Corda of Sarnia has been named to Canada’s track and field team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Corda selected for Olympic team
Fifty-seven athletes and 31 coaches and team personnel were named to the squad Saturday.
Fifty-seven athletes and 31 coaches and team personnel were named to the squad Saturday.
Corda was on Canada’s track and field team at the 2018 world under-20 championships and the 2019 Pan Am Games.
Physiologist Trent Stellingwerff, the husband of two-time Olympic middle-distance runner Hilary Stellingwerff of Sarnia, is also on the team.
Canada’s track and field team won six medals, including a gold by Corunna high jumper Derek Drouin, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The team will convene in Gifu, Japan, on July 18 for training before travelling to Tokyo. Track and field will take place from July 30 to Aug. 8 at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, except for the marathon and race walking events being held Aug. 6 to 8 at Sapporo Odori Park.
Gagne second in world rankings
Judoka Priscilla Gagne of Sarnia is second in the women’s under-52 kg division in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) world rankings.
Gagne tied for fifth place two weeks ago at the final Tokyo Paralympics qualifier, the IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Warwick, England.
“It was my first competition in more than a year and I wanted to see where I stood, considering the pandemic and the training centre health restrictions,” she said in a statement. “I’m really happy to be here, and even though I’m not in peak condition, I now know where I stand and what I have to work on to get back to my pre-COVID fitness level.”
Gagne injured her shoulder during an opening-match loss. She bounced back to win her next match before withdrawing.
Gagne made her Paralympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games with a fifth-place finish.
Hiawatha record broken by trotter
Highland Mowgli set a track record of 1:54.3 at Hiawatha Horse Park on Saturday in the final $22,5000 division of three-year-old trotting colts from the Ontario Sires Stakes’ Grassroots Series.
The former record of 1:55.1 was set in 2003 by aged trotters Abbey Road C and Bankable.
“We’re pretty excited,” trainer Amanda Fine said in an OSS news release. “I think we’re going to have a great year with him and enjoy the ride.”
Muscle Jack, Sweet Soul David and Rosies War Bonds won the other Grassroots divisions.
The Grassroots Series will return to Hiawatha on July 31 with two-year-old trotting colts. The Ontario Racing Prospect Series will visit July 10 with two-year-old trotting fillies and July 17 with three-year-old pacing colts.
Sarnia teams start Premier season
The Sarnia Baseball Club’s 15U team swept the Oshawa Legionaires 4-3 and 6-5 in a doubleheader Sunday at Blackwell Park.
The Legionaires won 6-5 and 18-1 on Saturday at Errol Russell Park.
Sarnia’s 18U team lost to the London Badgers 13-1 and 13-8 in a doubleheader Sunday at Errol Russell Park. On Saturday, the 18U team lost 10-8 and won 6-5 against the Badgers in London.
The weekend twinbills marked Sarnia’s debut in the Premier league.
Ace at Sarnia Golf
Carlo Maola hit his first career hole-in-one Sunday at the Sarnia Golf & Curling Club on the 160-yard 17th hole with a seven-iron. The witnesses were Joanne Sigurdson, Michael Rocca and Sofia Rocca.
Aces at Greenwood
Brandon Nicholson hit his first hole-in-one July 1 at Greenwood Golf Club on the 112-yard 12th hole with a seven-iron. The witness was David Marshal Junior.
Ben Garrett also aced Greenwood’s 112-yard 12th hole with a gap wedge June 29. The witness was Christian Kerrigan.
Anne Green aced the 101-yard 17th hole at Greenwood with a seven-iron June 13. The witnesses were Jamie Nickels, Jill Gosselin and Jane Stevens.