Local roundup: Fazio praised as 'hero'; Marks, Szabo honoured

Former Sarnia Sting goalie Justin Fazio was praised as a hero after Italy’s loss to Latvia at the IIHF men’s hockey world championship Monday.

The Sarnia native made 41 saves in a 3-0 defeat to the host team in Riga, Latvia.

“After the game, I went to him and told him he’s a good goalie,” Latvian goalie Ivars Punnanovs said on IIHF.com. “He played a great, great game, and he’s an Italian hero.”

Fazio has a 4.69 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in three starts.

He made 35 saves in a 4-1 loss to Norway on Sunday and 43 saves in a 9-4 loss to Germany on Friday.

Italy (0-3) is tied with Canada (0-3) at the bottom of Group B. The Italians have been outshot by a combined 135-44.

Italy has four games left in pool play: Finland on Thursday, Kazakhstan on Saturday, Canada on Sunday and the United States on June 1.

Fazio, 24, played four seasons with the Sting in the Ontario Hockey League before playing one at Queen’s University.