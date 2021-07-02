Local roundup: Hiawatha to welcome fans, Hill signs extension

Hiawatha Horse Park will welcome spectators for the first time this season Saturday as Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Sarnia racetrack at 519-542-5543 or following the instructions on its Facebook page. Post time is 1 p.m.

The 12-race card will include four divisions of three-year-old trotting colts from the Ontario Sires Stakes’ Grassroots Series. Each has a purse of at least $22,000.

Trainer Blake MacIntosh hopes Arch Hall can win at Hiawatha for a second straight year. Arch Hall won last year in a personal-best 2:00.4 and added two more victories in his rookie season but is winless this year.

MacIntosh is counting on Hiawatha’s five-eighths mile track to benefit Arch Hall.

“He can trot the half and the five-eighths just as fast as he can trot on the bigger tracks, so I think that Sarnia should help him. I think he’ll be OK in there,” he said in an OSS news release.

Hill inks extension with Attack

Owen Sound Attack assistant coach Jordan Hill of Sarnia has signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2022-23 season.

Hill is entering his fifth season with the Attack.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to work in the Attack organization,” he said in a statement Friday “Owen Sound is a place I have always wanted to be and I am very excited for the direction our staff and team are headed.”

Hill played for new Attack head coach Greg Walters on the Sarnia Sting.

“His hard work, dedication and leadership skills are what make him a great coach,” Walters said.

Walters replaced Sarnia resident Alan Letang, who left the Attack recently to become the Sting’s head coach.