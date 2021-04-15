Local roundup: Hinz picks Windsor, Lions add guard

Former Sarnia Sting forward Brady Hinz has committed to the University of Windsor Lancers for next season.

Hinz has 129 points in 248 regular-season games with the Sting and Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League.

“Brady is a tremendously gifted athlete with a compete level that is off the charts,” Lancers head coach Kevin Hamlin said in a statement. “He never shies away from the dirty areas of the ice and will create offence in tight spaces. Brady will make an immediate contribution.

“And in addition to being the third Peterborough Pete to join our team this year, he has also played previously on a line with current Lancer Anthony Salinitri and they had tremendous chemistry in Sarnia.”

The Stratford native is in his OHL overage season. He was traded to the Niagara IceDogs by the Petes in September.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to contribute to the (Windsor) team,” he said in a statement. “Whether it’s in my own end or down in the offensive zone. I’m just going to try and be confident in my abilities and be a great teammate.