Local roundup: Hinz picks Windsor, Lions add guard
Former Sarnia Sting forward Brady Hinz has committed to the University of Windsor Lancers for next season.
Sting alum Hinz going to Windsor
Hinz has 129 points in 248 regular-season games with the Sting and Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League.
“Brady is a tremendously gifted athlete with a compete level that is off the charts,” Lancers head coach Kevin Hamlin said in a statement. “He never shies away from the dirty areas of the ice and will create offence in tight spaces. Brady will make an immediate contribution.
“And in addition to being the third Peterborough Pete to join our team this year, he has also played previously on a line with current Lancer Anthony Salinitri and they had tremendous chemistry in Sarnia.”
The Stratford native is in his OHL overage season. He was traded to the Niagara IceDogs by the Petes in September.
“I’m going to do whatever I can to contribute to the (Windsor) team,” he said in a statement. “Whether it’s in my own end or down in the offensive zone. I’m just going to try and be confident in my abilities and be a great teammate.
“Playing with my old teammate Anthony Salinitri, and last year’s teammates Matt McNamara and John Parker Jones is something I’m really looking forward to and just getting down to Windsor and starting my journey as a Lancer.”
Chychrun sets career-high
Former Sting defenceman Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes set a career-high with his 13th goal in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minn.
Chychrun is tied with Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers for the most goals by an NHL defenceman this season.
The fifth-year blue-liner has a career-best 30 points in 44 games.
Lions welcome Florida guard
Point guard Jaheim Foster of Lake Wales, Fla., has committed to the Lambton Lions men’s basketball team.
The six-foot-four Foster played in the Peel Region before transferring to Lake Wales High School, about one hour from Orlando.
Lions head coach James Grant looks forward to adding his athleticism to the lineup.
“Jaheim is a perfect fit for what we were looking to add to our roster,” Grant said in a statement. “We had very few spots to fill after a successful year training, despite the pandemic, but he brings the type of skill set that can help us win.
“We have a talented group of players and they have all shown that winning is their focus. Jaheim shares that.”
The 2020-21 season in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Bladon, Lions ousted at regional
Penn State sophomore Amy Bladon of Sarnia competed with the Nittany Lions at the the Morgantown Regional in the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship recently in Morgantown, W. Va.
Penn State’s season ended with a 195.950-195.325 loss to regional host West Virginia in a play-in dual meet.
Bladon scored 9.700 on the vault and 9.500 on the floor.