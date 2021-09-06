Local roundup: Hoover signs, Hookey scores in OHL pre-season
Defenceman Josh Hoover of Sarnia has signed with the Sudbury Wolves.
Hoover signs with Wolves
The five-foot-10, 195-pound Hoover was a 10th-round pick in the 2020 OHL draft after posting 24 points in 26 games for the Lambton Minor Midget AAA Jr. Sting in 2019-20.
“He was a presence from the beginning of camp, right to the end,” general manager Rob Papineau said to the Sudbury Star. “Everyone on the ice knew he was on the ice, he plays a very physical game and he processes it well on the back end. He makes that simple pass, moves the puck up ice, which is what the forwards want, especially that skilled group we have.
“There’s a lot of guys who ran into him this week and felt how solid he is, and he was really good. He handles the puck well, he makes good decisions with it, his timing was good, and now he gets to come and be a part of this group and continue to develop and improve, which is exciting for us.”
The 17-year-old had an assist in his pre-season debut, an 8-4 win over the Greyhounds on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie.
Hookey scores pre-season goal
Forward Landen Hookey of Sarnia scored for the Greyhounds in their 8-4 loss to the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL pre-season Saturday.
Hookey, 17, was a ninth-round pick in the 2020 OHL draft.
The six-foot-four, 196-pound Hookey had 30 points in 33 games for the Lambton Minor Midget AAA Jr. Sting in 2019-20.
Dolbears capture Canadian crown
Carter and Clay Dolbear of Alvinston are national champions after the Owen Sound Selects won the under-23 men’s final at the Rawlings Grand Slam Softball Championship.
Owen Sound beat Newfoundland 8-1 in Sunday’s final in Saskatoon.
Carter Dolbear had one RBI in the gold-medal game.
The Alvinston Lumberjack Jr. Aces finished out of the medals at the nine-team national tournament.
Owen Sound won the Ontario Amateur Softball Association championship in August.
PBLO tryouts for Sarnia Baseball
The Sarnia Baseball Club will begin tryouts this week for the 2022 season in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario.
Sarnia’s 15U and 18U teams made their PBLO debuts this season. The 18U team won silver at the championship tournament.
The 15U team will hold first-week tryouts Tuesday and Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Blackwell Park and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Errol Russell Park.
The 18U team will hold first-week tryouts Sept. 15 and 16 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Blackwell Park and Sept. 19 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Blackwell Park.
Tryout fees are $50. For more information, call Jerry Harrison (15U) at 905-975-8160, Jim Bigras (18U) at 519-330-5050 or co-ordinator John Vasey at 519-337-0074.
Seys golfing on Mackenzie Tour
Brendan Seys of Port Lambton is 50th on the points list for the PGA Tour Canada’s Mackenzie Tour.
Seys placed 48th at 3 over in the Brudenell River Classic on Thursday at Brudenell River Golf Course in Brudenell, P.E.I.
He tied for 39th at nine over in the Prince Edward Island Open recently at Dundarave Golf Course in Brudenell.
He also tied for 26th in the Osprey Valley Open last month at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont.