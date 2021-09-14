Local roundup: Legionnaires lose, tennis club crowns champs

Andrew Jacques scored twice for the Sarnia Legionnaires in a 5-4 road loss to the Komoka Kings in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season Saturday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Andrew Jacques scored twice for the Sarnia Legionnaires in a 5-4 road loss to the Komoka Kings in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season Saturday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Jake Dupuis and Austin Harper also scored for the Legionnaires before 185 fans at the Komoka Wellness Centre.

Harper’s goal tied the score 4-4 at 11:48 of the third period.

Colin Holmes of the Kings replied with the winner at 14:21.

Josh Tidgwell scored two goals for the Kings. Owen Hey and Will Lewis added singles.

Legionnaires goalie Nolan DeKoning made 18 saves. Michael Emslie of the Kings made 26.

The Legionnaires will take a 0-2-1 record into their pre-season finale against the Kings at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Sarnia Arena.

Weir ties for 33rd at Ascension Classic

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove tied for 33rd place at 2 under at the PGA Tour Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday in St. Louis.

Weir earned $12,333 after shooting rounds of 73, 69 and 69 in the three-day tournament.

Winner David Toms beat Dicky Pride in a playoff after each finished at 10 under.

Weir is eighth on the money list for the 2020-21 season with more than $1.953 million in winnings.

Flags’ Johnson scores two goals

Quinton Johnson scored two goals for the Mooretown Flags in a 5-4 loss to the Wallaceburg Thunderhawks in the Provincial Junior Hockey League pre-season Saturday at the Mooretown Sports Complex.

Greg Hay and Logan Gardner also scored for the Flags.

Flags goalies Logan Phillips and John Cannon combined for 44 saves.

Noah Labonte of the Thunderhawks scored the winning goal with 40 seconds left in the third period.

The Flags are scheduled to visit the Thunderhawks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and host the Dresden Kings on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.