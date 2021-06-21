Local roundup: McGregor top scorer, Sting news coming
Tyler McGregor of Forest is the leading goal-scorer at the International Paralympic Committee world para hockey championship.
McGregor’s four goals have helped Canada start the tournament with a 2-0 record in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
He had a hat trick in an 8-0 win over South Korea on Sunday.
He also scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday to end the Canadians’ seven-game winless streak against the Americans.
Canada will finish pool play Tuesday against the Czech Republic (0-2).
The Canadians have already clinched a berth in Friday’s semifinals. The medal games will be Saturday.
Sting to welcome addition to team
The Sarnia Sting invite fans to watch Tuesday’s 11 a.m. news conference on Facebook as general manager Dylan Seca announces an addition to the organization.
The Sting did not release any details, but the team has been looking for a head coach since co-owner and governor Derian Hatcher gave up his bench role June 1.
Hatcher spent five seasons as head coach. The Sting enjoyed the two winningest seasons in team history and won one playoff series under the former NHL defenceman.
Prevost qualifies for CrossFit Games
Carolyne Prevost of Sarnia has again qualified for the CrossFit Games after winning her semifinal Sunday.
The CrossFit Games are scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 1 in Madison, Wisc.
Prevost was 12th in the women’s division at the 2019 CrossFit Games.
Marks named to All-America team
South Carolina Upstate senior pitcher Jordan Marks of Bright’s Grove has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Division I All-America third team.
Marks has also been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I Atlantic All-Region second team.
He broke the Upstate record for wins (10) and strikeouts (101) in a single season and also set the school record for career wins with 21.
Marks led the Big South Conference in wins, ERA (2.54), innings pitched (95.2), strikeout-to-walk ratio and WHIP.
He is the Big South pitcher and scholar-athlete of the year.
Martin helps Isles tie semifinal series
Ex- Sting captain Matt Martin of the New York Islanders scored the first winning goal of his Stanley Cup career Saturday.
Martin’s marker gave the Islanders a three-goal lead in the second period and they held on for a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their semifinal series in Uniondale, N.Y.
“We’re only halfway home,” the 32-year-old forward said. “… There’s still a long way to go here. We’ve got to stay focused and get ready for the next one. We’re a mature group and we’ve just got to keep playing the way we’re playing. Stick to our identity and that’s going to give ourselves a chance to win the series.”
Game 5 in the best-of-seven series was Monday night in Tampa, Fla.
Martin has one goal and one assist in 16 playoff games this year. He has 7-5-12 totals in 76 career playoff games.
Branton swims at Olympic trials
Port Lambton’s Shona Branton of the Sarnia Rapids was 12th in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke in 1:13.23 at the Canadian Olympic swim trials Sunday in Toronto.
Branton will compete in the 200 breaststroke on Tuesday.
Lions soccer adds Conestoga transfer
The Lambton Lions women’s soccer team has received a commitment from striker Natalie Humphrey of Teeswater.
Humphrey has experience in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association after playing seven games for Conestoga College in 2019.
“Fans can expect a player that has high energy but also loves to have fun,” she said in a news release. “They can also expect me to give 100 per cent while hopefully scoring a lot of goals with a powerful shot.”
Humphrey is the ninth member of the Lions’ recruiting class.