Local roundup: McGregor wins silver, Black lands on podium
Connor Black of Forest won a bronze medal in the men’s 5,000 metres Saturday at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials in Montreal.
Article content
McGregor, Canada win silver medals
Veteran forward Tyler McGregor of Forest helped Canada win silver at the International Paralympic Committee world para hockey championship.
Local roundup: McGregor wins silver, Black lands on podium Back to video
The United States beat Canada 5-1 in Saturday’s final in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
McGregor assisted on Billy Bridges’ goal that cut Canada’s deficit to 2-1 in the first period, but the U.S. added two goals in the second and one in the third.
“Overall, I thought we had a great tournament, especially with the depleted lineup we had,’’ McGregor said in a statement.
“There are a lot of positives we can take from our effort despite the result tonight. We cannot dwell on this. We need to focus on the big picture as we look ahead to the Paralympics and trying to grow and improve as a team.”
McGregor finished with a team-leading eight goals, including two hat tricks, in five games.
Canada beat the U.S. 2-1 in pool play and was undefeated going into the final.
Advertisement
Article content
The rivals have met five straight times for gold at the world championship. The U.S. has won three and Canada has won two.
The Canadians’ performance at the worlds clinched their berth at the 2022 Paralympics.
Black wins bronze at Olympic trials
Connor Black of Forest won a bronze medal in the men’s 5,000 metres Saturday at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials in Montreal.
Blacked finished in 14:17.87 in the rain in the three-man race.
The automatic Olympic qualifying standard is 13:13.50.
Brittany Simon of the Sarnia Athletics Southwest Track and Field Club was sixth in the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 1:01.25 on Friday.
Weir ties for 20th at Senior Players
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove shot a 2-over 72 in Sunday’s final round to tie for 20th at the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.
Weir finished at 8 over at Firestone Country Club to win $35,100. He shot a 73 in the third round Saturday.
The five-way tie for 20th also included fellow Canadian Stephen Ames.
Steve Stricker finished at 7 under for a six-stroke win.
Weir has 14 top-25 results and nine top-10s in 19 events in the 2020-21 season. He’s won $1,468,812.
Sting prospects at USA Hockey camp
Three Sarnia Sting prospects – forwards Max Namestnikov, Zach Filak and Gavin Brindley – are playing at a USA Hockey select camp in Amherst, N.Y.
The camp is being used to select the American under-18 men’s team for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to be played Aug. 2-7 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia.
Namestnikov and Filak have already signed with the Sting after being 2020 OHL draft picks in the first and ninth rounds, respectively. Brindley was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and played last season with the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm.