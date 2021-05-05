Local roundup: Mueller wins Hawkeyes' award, Gaudreau goes for gold

Marissa Mueller of Petrolia added to her long list of accolades at the University of Iowa athletics department’s awards ceremony.

The senior track and field thrower was named one of two Hawkeyes of the Year on Tuesday night for exemplifying the department’s core values: Win. Graduate. Do It Right.

Mueller is Iowa’s 22nd student – and only the second woman in school history – to earn a Rhodes Scholarship.

The biomedical engineering major has participated in more than 1,000 hours of community service, was a senator on the university’s student government and served as the 2021 Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president.

Mueller has been on the dean’s list, president’s list and Academic All-Big Ten team multiple times.

She’ll attend the University of Oxford in England on her Rhodes Scholarship to study stem cells and regenerative engineering. She’s also been accepted to Harvard University’s medical school with a full scholarship.