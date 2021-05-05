Local roundup: Mueller wins Hawkeyes' award, Gaudreau goes for gold
Marissa Mueller of Petrolia added to her long list of accolades at the University of Iowa athletics department’s awards ceremony.
The senior track and field thrower was named one of two Hawkeyes of the Year on Tuesday night for exemplifying the department’s core values: Win. Graduate. Do It Right.
Local roundup: Mueller wins Hawkeyes' award, Gaudreau goes for gold
Mueller is Iowa’s 22nd student – and only the second woman in school history – to earn a Rhodes Scholarship.
The biomedical engineering major has participated in more than 1,000 hours of community service, was a senator on the university’s student government and served as the 2021 Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president.
Mueller has been on the dean’s list, president’s list and Academic All-Big Ten team multiple times.
She’ll attend the University of Oxford in England on her Rhodes Scholarship to study stem cells and regenerative engineering. She’s also been accepted to Harvard University’s medical school with a full scholarship.
The Lambton Central graduate throws javelin for the Hawkeyes, who’ll compete at the Big Ten outdoor championships May 14-16 in Champaign, Ill.
Gaudreau leads Canada to final
Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau will go for gold with Team Canada at the IIHF under-18 men’s world championship Thursday.
Gaudreau made 16 saves in an 8-1 semifinal win over Sweden on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.
Canada will face either Russia or Finland in the gold-medal game at 9 p.m.
Gaudreau has made three consecutive starts, including both playoff games, for the unbeaten Canadians (6-0). He’s 4-0 overall at the tournament with a 2.00 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.
Canada outshot Sweden 56-17 in the semifinal to reach its first gold-medal game since 2013.
Weir set for major after first victory
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove will try to keep his momentum going this weekend at the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of 2021.
The Regions Tradition begins Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.
Weir celebrated his first career win on the 50-and-older tour last weekend at the Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas.
“Well, it’s a new phase of life, 50s,” he said after Sunday’s win. “I tried to turn the page on my 40s. It was miserable all the way around. So, 50s have been great. Life’s good and my game’s showing up. In a good place.”
The victory was Weir’s first on any tour since 2007.
“It feels like all the hard work I put in in these last few years is paying off,” he said. “It feels great.”
Weir is eighth on the tour’s money list with $1,071,519 in winnings in 14 events on the 2020-21 schedule.