Local roundup: Pirates dig deep for gold
The Port Lambton 15U Pirates walked off with gold medals at the Baseball Ontario ‘B’ championship.
Article content
The Port Lambton 15U Pirates walked off with gold medals at the Baseball Ontario ‘B’ championship.
Advertisement
Article content
A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Pirates to a 7-6 comeback win over the Leamington Lakers in Game 3 of the best-of-three final Saturday in Leamington.
Local roundup: Pirates dig deep for gold Back to video
Gavin Meriano’s two-out, two-run single tied the game and Drew Bunda followed with the winning walk-off single on a full count. The Pirates were the home team despite playing on the road.
Lucas Laprise and Jack Martin also had two RBIs apiece, Bunda had two hits and Luke Chickowski had three of the Pirates’ 10 stolen bases.
Bunda earned the win in relief, allowing one run in four innings while striking out six. Starter Chase Belland gave up five runs.
The Pirates celebrated with a parade Monday in Port Lambton.
This band of Pirates has tasted success before. They won a provincial title in 2015 and were finalists in 2016 and 2019.
Six players – Bunda, Laprise, Ryan Bowen, Nash Grealis, Nash Lane and Geremia Nappi – remain from the team that won gold as rookies in 2015.
On Friday, the Pirates evened the series with a 10-2 win in Game 2 at Fergie Jenkins Field at Rotary Park in Chatham.
Martin, Meriano, Belland, Lane and Jack Countryman had RBIs in a six-run seventh inning. Meriano finished with three hits and Bunda had three of the Pirates’ nine stolen bases.
Martin was the winning pitcher with two runs allowed and four strikeouts in five innings.
On Thursday, the Pirates lost 7-2 in Game 1 at VanDamme Park in Port Lambton.
Bunda and Chickowski each had an RBI. Reliever Tom Blundy gave up one run in 4.1 innings.
Advertisement
Article content
Port Lambton and Leamington met for the title after each swept Welland in the final round of the August Madness playoff tournament.
Sting players at rookie tournament
Several current and former Sarnia Sting players are scheduled to compete in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Arizona.
Six NHL teams are sending their top prospects to play Sept. 17 to 20 in Glendale and Scottsdale.
Forward Nolan Dann and goalie Anson Thornton will join former Sting captain Ryan McGregor on the Arizona Coyotes.
Goalie Ben Gaudreau will play for the San Jose Sharks, while defenceman Cameron Supryka will skate for the Los Angeles Kings.
Forward Jacob Perreault is on the Anaheim Ducks’ roster.
The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are also in the tournament.
Forward Ty Voit (Toronto Maple Leafs) and defenceman Ryan Mast (Boston Bruins) are the other Sting players scheduled to attend NHL development camps.
Sarnia Baseball chooses coaches
The Sarnia Baseball Club has chosen its head coaches for the 2022 travel season.
They are: Matt Douglas, 8U; Mick Jackson, 9U; George Pfaff, 10U; Ron Perron, 11U; Jason Willemsvandyk, 12U; Chris Prozorowicz, 13U; Jamie Downton, 14U; Jerry Harrison, 15U; and Jim Bigras, 18U.