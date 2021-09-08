Local roundup: Pirates dig deep for gold

The Port Lambton 15U Pirates walked off with gold medals at the Baseball Ontario ‘B’ championship.

A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Pirates to a 7-6 comeback win over the Leamington Lakers in Game 3 of the best-of-three final Saturday in Leamington.

Gavin Meriano’s two-out, two-run single tied the game and Drew Bunda followed with the winning walk-off single on a full count. The Pirates were the home team despite playing on the road.

Lucas Laprise and Jack Martin also had two RBIs apiece, Bunda had two hits and Luke Chickowski had three of the Pirates’ 10 stolen bases.

Bunda earned the win in relief, allowing one run in four innings while striking out six. Starter Chase Belland gave up five runs.

The Pirates celebrated with a parade Monday in Port Lambton.

This band of Pirates has tasted success before. They won a provincial title in 2015 and were finalists in 2016 and 2019.

Six players – Bunda, Laprise, Ryan Bowen, Nash Grealis, Nash Lane and Geremia Nappi – remain from the team that won gold as rookies in 2015.

On Friday, the Pirates evened the series with a 10-2 win in Game 2 at Fergie Jenkins Field at Rotary Park in Chatham.

Martin, Meriano, Belland, Lane and Jack Countryman had RBIs in a six-run seventh inning. Meriano finished with three hits and Bunda had three of the Pirates’ nine stolen bases.

Martin was the winning pitcher with two runs allowed and four strikeouts in five innings.

On Thursday, the Pirates lost 7-2 in Game 1 at VanDamme Park in Port Lambton.

Bunda and Chickowski each had an RBI. Reliever Tom Blundy gave up one run in 4.1 innings.