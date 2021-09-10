Local roundup: PJHL sets schedule, McGregor at national camp

The Mooretown Flags and Petrolia Flyers will face off in their PJHL season opener Saturday, Oct. 2, in Mooretown.

Local junior C hockey fans will be seeing less of their favourite team this season.

Stobbs Division teams in the Provincial Junior Hockey League will play 32 regular-season games apiece instead of their typical 40.

The regular season is also scheduled to begin later than usual on Oct. 1 and finish on Feb. 13.

The Mooretown Flags and Petrolia Flyers are slated to face off in their season opener Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Mooretown Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m.

The Flyers’ home opener will be Thursday, Oct. 14, against the Wheatley Sharks at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Recreation Centre.

The Flyers also have a home exhibition game against the Exeter Hawks on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

PJHL teams haven’t played official games since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the playoffs to end early. The 2020-21 season was cancelled.

The PJHL has 63 teams playing in eight divisions. Its full schedule is available at thepjhl.ca.

Legionnaires back in action Saturday

The Sarnia Legionnaires (0-1-1) will visit the Komoka Kings (0-3-0) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season.

The Legionnaires’ only home exhibition game will be Thursday, Sept. 16, against the Kings at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.

They’ll begin the regular season Saturday, Sept. 25, versus the St. Thomas Stars at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.

McGregor plays at selection camp

Captain Tyler McGregor of Forest had two goals and three assists in three intrasquad games this week at Canada’s national para hockey team selection camp in Calgary.