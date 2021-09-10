Local roundup: PJHL sets schedule, McGregor at national camp
The Mooretown Flags and Petrolia Flyers will face off in their PJHL season opener Saturday, Oct. 2, in Mooretown.
Local junior C hockey fans will be seeing less of their favourite team this season.
Stobbs Division teams in the Provincial Junior Hockey League will play 32 regular-season games apiece instead of their typical 40.
The regular season is also scheduled to begin later than usual on Oct. 1 and finish on Feb. 13.
The Mooretown Flags and Petrolia Flyers are slated to face off in their season opener Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Mooretown Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m.
The Flyers’ home opener will be Thursday, Oct. 14, against the Wheatley Sharks at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Recreation Centre.
The Flyers also have a home exhibition game against the Exeter Hawks on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.
PJHL teams haven’t played official games since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the playoffs to end early. The 2020-21 season was cancelled.
The PJHL has 63 teams playing in eight divisions. Its full schedule is available at thepjhl.ca.
Legionnaires back in action Saturday
The Sarnia Legionnaires (0-1-1) will visit the Komoka Kings (0-3-0) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season.
The Legionnaires’ only home exhibition game will be Thursday, Sept. 16, against the Kings at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.
They’ll begin the regular season Saturday, Sept. 25, versus the St. Thomas Stars at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.
McGregor plays at selection camp
Captain Tyler McGregor of Forest had two goals and three assists in three intrasquad games this week at Canada’s national para hockey team selection camp in Calgary.
Twenty-seven players went to the camp as the team prepares for the 2022 Paralympic Games.
“Looking ahead to Beijing, we know this camp will set the tone for the season and allow us to continue to build towards our ultimate goal of winning a gold medal at the Paralympics,” Marshall Starkman, Hockey Canada’s para hockey manager, said in a statement.
McGregor has served as captain for three years since the retirement of Adam Dixon, who has returned for the 2021-22 season.
McGregor was happy to welcome back the veteran defenceman.
“There are just so many things he does that go unnoticed,” McGregor said on Hockey Canada’s website. “He’s always been a guy who loves working with younger players … and then you have his skill.
“It’s an immediate impact to our defensive core but also our team in general, (it) just gives us so much more depth, so much more firepower.”
Weir stumbles on final two holes
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove bogeyed the final two holes to finish with a 2-over 73 in Friday’s first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.
Weir was 3 over on the front nine. He rebounded with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 16 before struggling on Nos. 17 and 18.
He was tied for 56th place going into the second round.
Moffit, Skeard win lawn bowling title
Skip Dave Moffit and lead Lena Skeard won the Sarnia Lawn Bowling Club doubles tournament Thursday.
The Mott memorial tournament has been held for 52 years and is the club’s longest running tournament. It’s sponsored by Sun Life Financial adviser Cathy Mott.
Debbie Whitfield and Brook Bartley placed second. Rebecca McQueen and Alma Hillier were third.
Two holes-in-one at Greenwood Golf
Joey Williamson hit his first hole-in-one at Greenwood Golf Club on Sept. 3 on the 161-yard 17th hole with an eight-iron.
The witnesses were Ryan Lounsbury, Jordan Black and Kevin Allaer.
Al Hayward also had his first ace at Greenwood on the 161-yard 17th hole with a seven-iron Aug. 16. The witnesses were Tim Pritchard, Paul Kelly, Charlie Somes and Jim Rochon.