Local roundup: Salinitri signs in Italy, Kyrou re-signs with Blues

Former Sarnia Sting forward Anthony Salinitri is ready to start his pro career after signing with Italy’s HC Asiago of the Alps Hockey League.

“Salinitri is a very skilled player with a great nose for (the) goal, as evidenced by his statistics in (the) OHL,” the team said in a news release.

The 23-year-old from Windsor had 253 points in 313 regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League from 20014-19.

He spent most of his five OHL seasons with the Sting, but he also played with the Soo Greyhounds and Oshawa Generals.

Salinitri made the OUA West Division all-rookie team in 2019-20 after posting 24 points in 28 games for the University of Windsor Lancers.

He was a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL draft but didn’t sign.

Kyrou signs new contract with Blues

Ex-Sting forward Jordan Kyrou has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $5.6 million with the St. Louis Blues.

Kyrou, 23, set career-highs with 14 goals and 21 assists in 55 games with the Blues in the 2020-21 season.

The Toronto native has 19-28-47 totals in 99 career NHL games.

Kyrou played his four OHL seasons with the Sting. He was the OHL’s most outstanding player in 2017-18.

Unbeaten Brigade to play Wednesday

The unbeaten Sarnia Brigade (7-0) are scheduled to host the Lakeside Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Errol Russell Park.

The Brigade will also welcome the Kincardine Cubs at 2 p.m. Saturday for a senior baseball doubleheader at Errol Russell Park.

The Brigade are preparing for the provincial invitational tournament Aug. 20-22 in Windsor.

Archery Seelster ties Hiawatha record

Archery Seelster tied Hiawatha Horse Park’s track record for two-year-old trotting colts Saturday with a winning time of 1:59.4 in the first $21,800 division for the Ontario Sires Stakes’ Grassroots Series.