Local roundup: Santavys to Olympics, McGregor gets hat trick
Boady Santavy of Sarnia and his father, Dalas, can pack their bags for Tokyo after being officially named to Canada’s Olympic weightlifting team.
Santavys named to Olympic team
Boady, who’ll compete in the men’s 96-kg class, is one of five weightlifters on the team while Dalas is one of three coaches.
“I have had the honour to represent our country on many international teams as an athlete and a coach, but the Olympics is definitely my biggest achievement,” Dalas said in a statement. “I believe all the years of competing internationally and coaching internationally have prepared me for this moment.
“I’ve coached Boady since he was six years old and it’s been a long road to get here to the Games. The road has been filled with a lot of highs and lows, but the hard work has paid off and here we are only a month away from representing our great country of Canada at the Olympic Games.”
McGregor scores three more goals
Tyler McGregor of Forest had his second consecutive hat trick Tuesday in Canada’s 10-0 win over the Czech Republic at the world para hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
McGregor also picked up two assists as Canada finished 3-0 in pool play.
The Canadians, who’ll play a semifinal Friday, clinched a berth in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics with their win.
McGregor has seven goals and nine points in three games.
Legionnaires select two captains
The Sarnia Legionnaires have chosen Wil O’Leary-DiLosa and Reed Stauffer as their captains for the 2021-22 season in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
“These players have demonstrated that they are hard-working, thoughtful, loyal and above all outstanding teammates,” the Legionnaires said in a statement.
O’Leary-DiLosa is a 19-year-old forward from Bright’s Grove who had 4-13-17 totals in 46 games as a rookie in 2019-20.
Stauffer is a 19-year-old defenceman from Saugeen Shores who had two assists in 35 games as a rookie in 2019-20.
PJHL plans to start season Oct. 1
The Provincial Junior Hockey League announced Tuesday its 2021-22 season will begin Oct. 1.
Schedules are being made for the eight junior C divisions and have not been released.
The playoff format and dates also haven’t been announced.
The 2020-21 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 season was stopped during the playoffs in mid-March.
Stamkos, Lightning need one win
The Tampa Bay Lightning own a 3-2 lead over the Islanders going into Game 6 of their Stanley Cup semifinal Wednesday in New York.
Former Sarnia Sting forward Steven Stamkos scored two goals, including the winner, and added an assist in the Lightning’s 8-0 win in Game 5 on Monday in Tampa.
Stamkos has seven goals and 10 assists in 16 playoff games.