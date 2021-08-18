Local roundup: Sarnia 18U team has solid debut, Gaudreau at Sharks camp

The Sarnia Baseball Club finished its debut campaign in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario’s 18-and-under division on a high note.

Sarnia's Noah Lester (4) pitches against the Oshawa 18U Legionaires in a pool game at the Premier Baseball League of Ontario 18-and-under championship tournament at Blackwell Park in Sarnia, Ont., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Mark Malone/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network
After going 8-4 down the stretch to cap the regular season with a .500 record, Sarnia won four of five games at the PBLO championship to place second in the year-end tournament.

The Tecumseh Thunder beat Sarnia 5-0 in the tournament final Sunday at Errol Russell Park.

Sarnia rallied for a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Sudbury Voyageurs in a semifinal. The Voyageurs broke a scoreless tie with one run in the top of the sixth inning and scored again in the seventh, but Sarnia drew even in the bottom half when Noah Lester hit a leadoff double, Wesley Brooks and Nick George singled, and Brady Pepper doubled.

In the bottom of the eighth, Logan Klompstra’s single drove in Ethan McAuley for the winning run.

Sarnia went 3-0 in pool play, starting with a 9-2 win over the Ottawa Nepean Canadians. Klompstra pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Pepper hit a two-run homer and a double.

Jayden Park had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs in a 9-2 win over the Oshawa 18U Legionaires. Logan Buntrock had three hits and Lester was the winning pitcher.

George had a bases-loaded double and four RBIs in an 11-6 win over the London Badgers, Park added two hits and Buntrock was the winning pitcher with relief help from Jacob Turner in the seventh.

Sarnia finished with a 15-12 record, including 11-11 in the regular season.

Gaudreau at camp with Sharks

Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau is at development camp this week with the San Jose Sharks, who picked him in the third round of the NHL draft in July.

The Sharks will live-stream their prospects scrimmage Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. Registration is required, but it’s free. Go to nhl.com/sharks for instructions on how to sign up.

Ex-Sting forward Sasha Chmelevski, who made his NHL debut last season, is expected to play.

The Sting are scheduled to begin training camp Aug. 30. Veterans will report Sept. 1.

Peckham leads Second Division

Emily Peckham of Sarnia FC has a Second Division-leading three shutouts in the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.

She posted her third in a 1-0 home win over Alliance Azzurri last Friday. Lauren Murray scored.

Sarnia FC is tied for second place with a 4-1-0 record. Sarnia FC will host the eighth-place Sarnia Spirit B (1-3-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Norm Perry Park.

In the First Division, the Sarnia Spirit A are 1-3-1 after losing three in a row.

Sarnia FC rides unbeaten streak

Sarnia FC is on a three-game unbeaten streak (1-0-2) in the Western Ontario Soccer League’s Premier Division.

Sarnia FC is in fifth place at 2-1-2 overall going into Friday’s game against Tillsonburg at Norm Perry Park at 8:30 p.m.

Ryan Miners posted the shutout in a 0-0 tie against London Croatia on Sunday.

