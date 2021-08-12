Local roundup: Sarnia hosts PBLO championship, Weir back in Canada
Sarnia hosting PBLO championship
The Sarnia Baseball Club is hosting the Premier Baseball League of Ontario 18-and-under championship tournament this weekend.
Sarnia is in Division A with London, Ottawa and Oshawa 18U, while Oshawa 17U, Tecumseh, Sudbury and the Ontario Yankees are in Division B.
Sarnia will play its opener at 8 p.m. Friday against Ottawa at Errol Russell Park. On Saturday, Sarnia will play Oshawa 18U at 10 a.m. at Blackwell Park and then face top-ranked London at 4 p.m. at Errol Russell Park.
The semifinals will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at both parks, followed by the final at 1 p.m. at Errol Russell Park.
Sarnia is ranked fifth for the eight-team tournament with a .500 record (11-11) in the regular season.
This is Sarnia’s debut season in the PBLO.
Weir in Canada for Champions tour
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove will play in a PGA Tour Champions event in Canada for the first time this weekend.
The Shaw Charity Classic will begin Friday in Calgary at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club.
Weir debuted on the 50-and-over tour in August 2020.
“It feels really good to be playing at home,” Weir, 51, said to pgatour.com. “With the Shaw being cancelled last year and the Canadian Open in 2020 and 2021 canceled, it has been a while since I was up in Canada to play.
“I’ve heard what a great event Shaw puts on. We’ll not able to do the things we’d like to do in Calgary as far as the city, but it will still be nice to get up north and get back to home.”
Weir is eighth on the money list for the 2020-21 season with more than $1.82 million in winnings at 20 events.
His 10 top-10 results include one win and four second-place finishes. He hasn’t missed a cut.
Marinaro skating on national team
Michael Marinaro of Sarnia and pairs partner Kirsten Moore-Towers of St. Catharines are on the Skate Canada national team for 2021-22.
The 24-member national team has four pairs teams, five ice dance teams, three men and three women.
Marinaro and Moore-Towers placed sixth at the 2021 world figure skating championships in Stockholm, Sweden. The two-time Canadian champions have made four trips to the worlds and finished in the top eight each time.
They’re getting ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brigade, Jr. Giants rained out
Wednesday’s baseball game between the Sarnia Brigade and Corunna 22U Giants at Errol Russell Park was rained out. No makeup date was announced.
The Brigade are scheduled to visit the Lakeside Tigers on Friday and host the 22U Giants on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Errol Russell Park at 7:30 p.m.
The Brigade are preparing for the Ontario senior baseball tournament Aug. 20-22 in Windsor.
Ace at Sarnia Golf & Curling Club
Albert Pilotte hit a hole-in-one Monday at Sarnia Golf & Curling Club on the 114-yard 12th hole with a pitching wedge.
It was his second career ace.