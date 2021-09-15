Local roundup: Sting add to hockey ops, McGregor on Team Canada
The Sarnia Sting are bringing back director of player development Scott Jones for his fourth season and adding three members to their hockey operations staff.
Jones is also a skating and skill development consultant for the Vegas Golden Knights.
“Scott works closely with the coaching staff to build individual player development plans,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said in a news release Tuesday. “His NHL experience with the Vegas Golden Knights is a great resource for our entire staff.”
The Sting have brought in Matt Barnes, owner of Southwest Counselling Services in Point Edward, as their mental performance coach.
“Matt played a huge role in supporting our players through the last year,” Seca said. “He is responsible for the overall team performance in consultation with the coaching staff as he works on team culture and team goals along with individual player goals and mental performance.”
Dave McPherson is joining the Sting as their lead statistical and research analyst.
“He will support the hockey operations, scouting and coaching staff on various analytical projects,” Seca said. “His expertise and thoughtful approach to data will be a welcomed addition.”
Jack Edmands has been hired as a video scout and statistical analyst after working as an intern for the past year.
“Jack is a passionate hockey mind who will advise the coaching staff of statistical information, while supporting the scouting staff as a video scout,” Seca said.
McGregor chosen for Team Canada
Veteran forward Tyler McGregor of Forest has been named to Canada’s national para hockey team for the 2021-22 season.
The 20-player roster has 15 returnees, including McGregor, from the team that won silver at the 2021 world para hockey championship.
“We know we have selected a group that combines youth, speed, skill and experience, and we look forward to building towards the Paralympics and embracing the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf on the biggest stage in sports,” head coach Ken Babey said in a statement.
The team will take part in several training camps and events during the 2021-22 season, including two series against the United States and the 2021 Para Hockey Cup in Bridgewater, N.S.
Canada’s final roster for the 2022 Paralympics is tentatively scheduled to be announced in February. The Beijing Games are slated for March 4 to 13.
Dolbear invited to selection camp
Clay Dolbear of Alvinston has been invited to Softball Canada’s under-23 men’s national team selection camp Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Saskatoon.
Twenty-four players were chosen by the team’s coaches after a series of regional identification camps held across Canada this summer and the Rawlings Grand Slam Softball Championship held recently in Saskatoon.
Dolbear helped the Owen Sound Selects win the U23 men’s gold at the Grand Slam tournament. The Selects had six players invited to the national team camp.
The Selects also won the Ontario Amateur Softball Association championship.
Team Canada is scheduled to compete at a Pan American continental qualifier in Colombia in the first three months of 2022. The top four teams there will advance to the inaugural under-23 men’s Softball World Cup in Argentina in November 2022.
Legionnaires pick two 16-year-olds
The Sarnia Legionnaires have chosen forwards Jaxon Priddle of Sarnia and Brayden DeGelas of Blenheim as their two 16-year-old players.
Both were selected by the Sarnia Sting in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League draft – Priddle in the 11th round and DeGelas in the sixth round. Priddle is a Lambton AAA Jr. Sting alumnus.
The Legionnaires will play their final game of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season against the Komoka Kings at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Sarnia Arena.