The Sarnia Sting can now fill half the seats at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The Sarnia Sting can now fill half the seats at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As of Saturday, all 17 Ontario teams in the Ontario Hockey League are allowed to have 50 per cent capacity at their rinks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local roundup: Sting can increase fan capacity Back to video

They had been limited to 1,000 fans under the provincial government’s previous COVID-19 rules.

The government announced the new limits Friday.

Progressive Auto Sales Arena has an official capacity of 5,500 fans for hockey games, according to its website, so the Sting will be allowed to welcome up to 2,750 spectators.

“The regular season is fast approaching and it’s an exciting time for everyone,” OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement. “This announcement only amplifies that energy as the league and its member teams look forward to welcoming more of our great fans into venues across the province.”

The Sting are scheduled to play their pre-season finale Friday against the Peterborough Petes at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The provincial rules require fans 12 and older to provide proof they’re fully vaccinated.

Weir shoots 1 over in first round

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove was tied for 44th place after shooting a 1 over 73 in the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Pure Insurance Championship on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey Peninsula, Calif.

Co-leaders Stuart Appleby and Alex Cejka each shot a 66.

Weir is eighth on the money list for the 2020-21 season with more than $1.953 million in winnings.

Flags, Flyers in PJHL pre-season

The Mooretown Flags suffered a 7-3 road loss to the Mt. Brydges Bulldogs in the Provincial Junior Hockey League pre-season Friday.