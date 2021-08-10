Local roundup: Wammes lives out dream, Brigade win two

Despite a disappointing finish, his first Olympics were a dream come true for Nick Wammes.

The 21-year-old from Bothwell, whose home is on the border with Dawn-Euphemia, competed for Canada’s track cycling team at the Tokyo Games.

“I got to live out my Olympic dream! For that I will be forever grateful,” he wrote on Instagram. “Representing this team and this country makes it even sweeter.

“Arigato Tokyo. You were a treat.”

Wammes failed to qualify for the men’s keirin quarter-finals Saturday.

“Tough one today, I was really hoping for more,” he wrote on Twitter. “Not pleased with it and it stings a little bit.

“That’s my Olympics wrapped up. Thank you for all of the kind messages of support the last few weeks. It truly means the world!”

Wammes was fifth out of six riders in his keirin heat at the Izu Velodrome. Only two automatically qualified for the quarter-finals.

He had a second chance to qualify for the quarters but was last in his five-rider repechage heat.

The keirin is a sprint event in which riders are paced by an electric motorbike for the first part of the race. When the motorbike leaves the track, riders sprint to the finish.

Wammes made his Olympic debut earlier in the week in the men’s sprint.

Unbeaten Brigade sweep twinbill

The Sarnia Brigade swept the Kincardine Cubs 7-6 and 6-1 in a senior baseball doubleheader Saturday at Errol Russell Park.

Pitcher Jake Burgess laid down an RBI sacrifice bunt in his first at-bat of the season for a walkoff win in Game 1.

In Game 2, starting pitcher Derek Masse improved to 3-0 by allowing one run and striking out six in six innings.