Weir ties for fifth at Senior PGA Championship

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove stumbled in the final two rounds and finished in a fifth-place tie at the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

Weir led by four strokes after two rounds, but he finished seven behind winner Alex Cejka at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday.

Weir shot a 2-over 72 in the final round after struggling to a 74 in the third round Saturday. He was 1 under for the tournament.

He earned $106,000 for finishing in a three-way tie for fifth.

On Saturday, Weir was 1 under on the front nine, but a double-bogey on the 12th hole was followed by bogeys on Nos. 13, 15 and 16. He fell three strokes behind then-leader Steve Stricker going into the final round.

“I was just a little off with my game and this is a tough golf course, demanding golf course and it will bite you,” Weir said Saturday. “And I got bit a little bit today on the back side. I’ll go try to iron a couple things out here and try to get a good attitude, some good rest and get ready for (Sunday).”

Weir started Sunday by bogeying the first hole and had another bogey on No. 3. He recovered with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5, but then he bogeyed Nos. 6 and 8.

On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 before bogeying Nos. 15 and 17.

The 2003 Masters champion was looking for his second career win and first major championship on the senior tour.

