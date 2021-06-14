Local roundup: Weir in top 10 again, Drouin wins in Finland

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove has posted his third straight top-10 finish and sixth in eight starts this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Article content

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove has posted his third straight top-10 finish and sixth in eight starts this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Weir used a great finish to tie for seventh place at the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday in Madison, Wisc.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local roundup: Weir in top 10 again, Drouin wins in Finland Back to video

His 7-under 65 in the final round tied for the low round of the tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. He moved up 16 places on the last day.

Weir started the three-day event with rounds of 72 and 70. He finished five strokes behind winner Jerry Kelly.

Weir earned $70,080 and is seventh on the money list for the 2020-21 schedule with $1,433,712 in 18 events. He’s notched nine top-10s overall, including one win and three runner-up results.

The next tour event is the Senior Players Championship on June 24-27 in Akron, Ohio.

Drouin triumphs at Finnish meet

Olympic champion Derek Drouin of Corunna cleared 2.18 metres to win the men’s high jump at the Espoo Motonet Grand Prix in Finland on Thursday.