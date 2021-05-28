Local roundup: Weir leads at Senior PGA Championship

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove owns a four-stroke lead going into Saturday’s third round at the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove owns a four-stroke lead going into Saturday’s third round at the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

Weir fired a 5-under 65 in the second round Friday to move into the top spot at Southern Hills Country Club. He was 7 under overall.

He opened with a 2-under 68 Thursday and was one stroke off the lead when play was suspended.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, is trying for his first major championship on the senior tour.

He celebrated his first PGA Tour Champions victory earlier this month at the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

Marks takes loss in tourney opener

Senior ace Jordan Marks of Bright’s Grove and the South Carolina-Upstate Spartans were knocked out of the Big South Conference baseball championship Friday in Fayetteville, N.C.

No. 2-seeded Upstate lost 5-3 to No. 1 Campbell and finished the double-knockout tournament with a 0-2 record.