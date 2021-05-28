Local roundup: Weir leads at Senior PGA Championship
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove owns a four-stroke lead going into Saturday’s third round at the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.
Article content
Weir leads Senior PGA Championship
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove owns a four-stroke lead going into Saturday’s third round at the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.
Local roundup: Weir leads at Senior PGA Championship Back to video
Weir fired a 5-under 65 in the second round Friday to move into the top spot at Southern Hills Country Club. He was 7 under overall.
He opened with a 2-under 68 Thursday and was one stroke off the lead when play was suspended.
Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, is trying for his first major championship on the senior tour.
He celebrated his first PGA Tour Champions victory earlier this month at the Insperity Invitational in Texas.
Marks takes loss in tourney opener
Senior ace Jordan Marks of Bright’s Grove and the South Carolina-Upstate Spartans were knocked out of the Big South Conference baseball championship Friday in Fayetteville, N.C.
No. 2-seeded Upstate lost 5-3 to No. 1 Campbell and finished the double-knockout tournament with a 0-2 record.
Advertisement
Article content
Marks started the opener Thursday and allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings in an 11-4 loss to No. 3 Gardner-Webb.
He was the Big South pitcher of the year and finished with a 10-2 record.
Rams’ Szabo starts at NCAA regional
Senior Mat Szabo of Sarnia was the starting pitcher for the Angelo State Rams against No. 1 Colorado Mesa late Friday at the NCAA Division II South-Central Regional baseball tournament in San Angelo, Texas.
No. 3-seeded Angelo State beat No. 2 West Texas A&M 10-2 in Thursday’s opening game.
Lions men’s soccer adds first recruit
The Lambton Lions have added their first recruit for the 2021 men’s soccer season in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association.
Central midfielder Travis Dowhaniuk of London comes from A.B. Lucas Secondary School.
“Fans are going to see a leader, teammate, brother and a role model,” Dowhaniuk said in a statement. “They are going to see a family that is going to push through to the end.”
In 2019, the Lions earned their first OCAA playoff berth in 25 years. Dowhaniuk expects them to enjoy more success.
“Everyone is about to see the Lions on top,” he said.