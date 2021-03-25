Marinaro, Moore-Towers rebound to place sixth at worlds

Michael Marinaro and Kirsten Moore-Towers finished on a high note at the ISU world figure skating championships.

The two-time Canadian pairs champions moved up to sixth place with a great bounce-back performance in the free skate Thursday in Stockholm.

Marinaro, of Sarnia, and Moore-Towers scored 131.84 for a 195.29 total that lifted them four spots in the standings.

“We were excited to show that program and I think that was lacking yesterday and I think it showed in our skating,” said Moore-Towers, 28, of St. Catharines. “We’re so proud of the vehicles we create with (choreographer) Julie Marcotte and it’s important for us to show that pride in our skating and that connection.”

They were in 10th place after a disappointing short program Wednesday. They rebounded with a free skate performed to The Blower’s Daughter by Damien Rice.

The sixth-place finish by Marinaro and Moore-Towers matched their best world championship result. They were also sixth in 2018.