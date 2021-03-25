Marinaro, Moore-Towers rebound to place sixth at worlds
Michael Marinaro and Kirsten Moore-Towers finished on a high note at the ISU world figure skating championships.
The two-time Canadian pairs champions moved up to sixth place with a great bounce-back performance in the free skate Thursday in Stockholm.
Marinaro, of Sarnia, and Moore-Towers scored 131.84 for a 195.29 total that lifted them four spots in the standings.
“We were excited to show that program and I think that was lacking yesterday and I think it showed in our skating,” said Moore-Towers, 28, of St. Catharines. “We’re so proud of the vehicles we create with (choreographer) Julie Marcotte and it’s important for us to show that pride in our skating and that connection.”
They were in 10th place after a disappointing short program Wednesday. They rebounded with a free skate performed to The Blower’s Daughter by Damien Rice.
The sixth-place finish by Marinaro and Moore-Towers matched their best world championship result. They were also sixth in 2018.
They’ve made four trips to the worlds and placed in the top eight each time.
Marinaro, 29, is already looking ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“We have a lot of work to do and there’s no reason we can’t be competitive with those top guys, so that’s the main goal over the next three or four months,” he said. “We’ll build for the big one in Beijing.”
Work is underway on the 2021-22 season that could be their last together. Marinaro said earlier this year that he plans to stop competing after next season as long as the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t play havoc with the schedule again.
The world championships were their first live competition since February 2020.
“We already have short music for next season,” Moore-Towers said. “We don’t believe we’ll keep our long.”
She wants the Canadian champs’ summer training to help them reach the level of the world medallists.
“We’re going to keep honing our skills,” Moore-Towers said. “We’ve been watching the Russian and Chinese teams here and we are huge fans of them. Our goal is to keep pushing and so we can break into that group.”
Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Russia won gold with 227.59 points, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China won silver with 225.71, and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia won bronze with 217.63.
Canada’s Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud were 12th with 176.24. They train in Brantford with Marinaro and Moore-Towers, who also train in Oakville.