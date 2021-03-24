Marinaro, Moore-Towers unhappy with short program at worlds
This was not how Michael Marinaro and Kirsten Moore-Towers wanted to make their return.
Facing live competition for the first time in more than a year, the two-time Canadian pairs champions struggled in the short program Wednesday at the ISU world figure skating championships in Stockholm.
They're in 10th place going into the free skate Thursday.
They’re in 10th place going into the free skate Thursday.
“We would love to blame that skate on lack of training or the (pandemic) situation but we were very prepared,” Sarnia’s Marinaro, 29, said in quotes provided by the International Skating Union. “We got our toes wet for the first time in 13 months on the competition ice so now we know what to expect.”
Marinaro and Moore-Towers, of St. Catharines, received 63.45 points for their short program skated to Gimme All Your Love by Alabama Shakes.
They didn’t try to hide their displeasure with the performance.
“I don’t know if there’s anything in that program that we’re particularly proud of,” Moore-Towers said. “We are fairly positive people but I think today, at least for right now, we’re disappointed. We were ready to have some fun today but that turned south pretty quickly.”
Marinaro and Moore-Towers were sixth at the world championships in 2018 and seventh in 2019. Last year’s world championships scheduled for Montreal were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No fans are allowed at this year’s event.
Marinaro and Moore-Towers will do their free skate to The Blower’s Daughter by Damien Rice.
“We’re going to skate for us tomorrow and bring the program that we’ve been training in practice for the last two months and hopefully give you guys a nice show to enjoy,” Marinaro said.
The other Canadian pairs team, Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud, was 12th with 59.41 points. Both teams train in Brantford.
“Our goal is always just to perform how we train and that’s all we can hope for tomorrow,” Moore-Towers said.
Leaders Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia scored 80.16 points.
Marinaro and Moore-Towers are trying to help Canada qualify two pairs teams for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. They can do that if the combined placement of the two Canadian teams is no more than 28.