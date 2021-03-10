





Article content After so much disappointment and missed target dates, the door to an Ontario Hockey League return to play has been opened – body-checking included. Lisa MacLeod, the province’s sport minister, indicated optimism in a news briefing Wednesday morning that the only Canadian major junior league still shuttered would be able to conduct an abbreviated season this spring. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Minister 'confident' OHL will be skating, and checking, this spring Back to video “It sounds like we’re almost there,” Sarnia Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “We’re waiting for details.” The only hurdles left are a thumbs-up from the Ministry of Health and chief medical officer of health David Williams, who nixed the OHL’s previous plan. “My team is feeling very confident that we’ve got the OHL to a place where they will be able to safely play with contact providing certain conditions,” MacLeod said. “(We’re) asking folks to wait over the next two, three weeks, knowing (the league) will also need some financial compensation, so we’re looking at what that might be as well.

Article content “I’ll have more to say on some of the funding for the OHL, but also when they will return to play. I’m optimistic they will get games in.” Just like in the successful returns to play of the NHL and American Hockey League, teams will need to go to their local medical officers of health once Williams signs off. So at that point, a Sarnia Sting season would be in the hands of Dr. Sudit Ranade of Lambton Public Health. Last season was called off in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the OHL kept pushing back its start date for the 2020-21 season, Seca didn’t lose faith the Sting would play. “We’ve been optimistic all along, to be honest,” he said. “We always had the feeling that something was going to happen. It’s just been a matter of time. This is good. It sounds like we’re almost there.” More news is expected next week, but Seca doesn’t know exactly when. “There’s been no details explained to us other than, ‘Sit tight and be positive and it’s going to come eventually,’” he said with a laugh. “That’s the model we’ve been following. Just take it day by day, control what we can control, and believe in the fact that we’re going to play games here soon. That’s how we’ve been approaching it.” The OHL cancelled a scheduled board of governors meeting Wednesday. MacLeod (PC-Nepean) continues to speak with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, and their AHL affiliates, on a regular basis as they work toward the ends of their 2020-21 seasons.

Article content “I live, eat and breathe the OHL,” she said. “My mother’s calling me from Nova Scotia about this. We’re still in a public health crisis and as optimistic as I am, I still need the final sign-off by the chief medical officer of health. “We’ve been going through this with every sector within this ministry since the 12th of March (2020). We’ve all been shuttered. Those are our dance studios, our yoga, everything. We’re trying to make sure we’re helping guide the openings to be safe.” The funding will be a key component. Government money and initiatives have allowed the Quebec and Western leagues to start their seasons. An OHL schedule of 20 to 25 games for each club will require regular COVID-19 testing and teams put into safety bubbles for the duration of play. League commissioner David Branch has said repeatedly that all 20 franchises would have to take part in a planned season – including the three U.S. squads in Erie, Pa., and Flint and Saginaw, Mich. – or no one would play. With the border shut, that could happen only by putting teams in dorms or hotels in Ontario cities. “I have a lot of optimism for sport coming out of this pandemic,” MacLeod said, “and we’ve got a lot of great things to announce next week.” Several Sting players will have to be returned by their pro teams for an OHL season. Forwards Jamieson Rees and Jacob Perreault are in the AHL with Chicago and San Diego, respectively. Forward Brayden Guy and defenceman Cameron Supryka are playing in Austria for Steel Wings Linz in the Alps Hockey League. Import players Alex Geci of Slovakia and Eric Hjorth of Sweden are also overseas. So is overage forward Sam Bitten, whose goodbye sounded permanent when the Sting bid him a fond farewell last month. But Seca isn’t ruling out Bitten’s return from Sweden. “He could end up back here. That’ll all depend on the timing of everything, to be honest with you,” Seca said. “What’s best for Sam? What’s best for everybody? Literally everything is take it as it comes right now.”

