No medal for Greenshields as Canada misses Olympic quarters

Canada’s women’s rugby sevens team, the defending bronze medallists from Rio 2016, will not medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a shocking turn of events, the Canadians dropped their final pool game versus France 31-0, before watching China thump Japan 29-0 and then the Russian Olympic Committee team lose badly, but not by quite enough, to New Zealand.

The Russians lost 33-0. If the Kiwis had scored one more point, the Canadians would have gone through.

But for Canada to even be in such a desperate position was mind-boggling.

Sarnia’s Julia Greenshields scored her first try of the tournament as Canada beat Brazil 45-0 in a placement game Friday.

Canada will play Kenya for ninth place Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadians were the third-best team in the world. Sure, the Americans, the French and even the Russians were nipping at their heels, but this was a team with a strong identity: strong defensive play and solid, calculated attacking.

That all evaporated in Tokyo, in embarrassing fashion. Even with the realities of COVID-19 turning the sporting world upside down, it should never have gone like this.

The Canadians had too much talent, too much financial support, too much of everything.

But a shock loss to Fiji to close Day 1 of the Tokyo tournament was a warning sign. The Fijian men may be two-time gold medallists but the women’s program has long been an afterthought in the island nation, drawing from just a few hundred registered players.

Canada, with all their backing, all their recruiting, were the heavy favourites against Fiji.