OHL requiring fans to be fully vaccinated

Fans provincewide will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to attend an Ontario Hockey League game.

The OHL announced Friday its vaccination policy will expand to include all spectators and other attendees at all league events, including games and practices, effective Oct. 7.

The OHL already requires all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff members, officials, volunteers and billet families to be fully vaccinated.

Anyone who wants to enter an OHL facility for any of the 17 Ontario-based teams must provide proof of full vaccination and follow all safety protocols while in the facility.

Children under 12 aren’t yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, so they must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult.

The Sarnia Sting said in a statement they’re working with Progressive Auto Sales Arena on how to execute the new health protocols. They’ll release more information to ticket-holders as soon as possible.

The Sting will open training camp Monday, Aug. 30. They’ll kick off the pre-season Friday, Sept. 3, by visiting London and then host the Knights on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Sting’s regular season will begin Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Windsor Spitfires.

The OHL news release did not say how the vaccination policy for spectators will be applied at pre-season games.

The province remains in the third stage of its three-stage COVID-19 reopening plan. Indoor sports venues can have 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people, whichever is less.

The provincial government announced this week all further reopening will be paused because of a recent rise in infections.