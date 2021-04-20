Article content

The Ontario Hockey League has officially cancelled the 2020-21 season.

The league issued a statement Tuesday that the province’s recently extended stay-at-home order and rising number of COVID-19 cases make it impossible to have a season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario Hockey League cancels season Back to video

“We have worked tirelessly with the province and the chief medical officer of health for the past year on different scenarios and different windows of opportunity but the reality is the conditions in Ontario have never been right to start and complete an uninterrupted, safe opportunity for players to showcase their skills,” OHL commissioner David Branch said in the statement.

“We owe it to our players and their families to be definitive. We were committed to return and play this season, but our hopes and desires have been dashed by the cruel realities of COVID-19.”

The OHL hasn’t played since shutting down last season in March 2020.

According to the league, an agreement was reached with the province “just a few short weeks ago” on a return-to-play plan, but COVID-19 conditions worsened on the eve of an announcement.