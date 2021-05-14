Ontario Hockey League to play full schedule in 2021-22
The OHL announced Thursday the 2021-22 schedule will begin a few weeks later than normal on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Ontario Hockey League will have gone almost 19 months between regular-season games when the puck finally drops on next season.
Ontario Hockey League to play full schedule in 2021-22
“It’s an exciting time for everyone as we turn our attention to a new season,” OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement. “We look forward to getting our players back into their OHL communities where they can continue to pursue their goals both on the ice and in the classroom.”
Players will report to training camps Saturday, Sept. 4.
Each team will play a traditional 68-game schedule that will end by Sunday, April 3.
The playoffs are slated to begin Thursday, April 7, and run no later than Monday, May 30.
The OHL champion will move on to the Memorial Cup on June 2-12.
The Memorial Cup hasn’t been awarded since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2019-20 Canadian Hockey League playoffs as well as the entire 2020-21 OHL season.
The location of the 2022 Memorial Cup hasn’t been announced.
The complete 680-game OHL regular-season schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
“Our tremendous fans mean so much to the OHL and its communities and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back into our venues next season,” Branch said.
Sting players at showcase event
Six Sarnia Sting players and prospects are committed to the PBHH Invitational to be held May 31 to June 13 in Erie, Pa.
The junior hockey showcase has been organized by OHL players Andrew Perrott, Ryan Beck, Brendan Hoffmann and Ryan Humphrey. PBHH is an acronym made from their surnames.
The event is intended to give players a chance to perform in front of NHL scouts because many didn’t have that opportunity in the past year.
Each player at the showcase will pay $750 for ice time and a hotel room.
Nearly 90 players are committed, including Sting defenceman Ryan Mast and forwards Ty Voit, Max Namestnikov, Zachary Filak, Nolan Dann and Luca Rea.
Voit and Mast are the only players who have spent a season with the Sting. Both are eligible for the 2021 NHL draft.
Dann and Rea are also eligible for this year’s draft. In 2019-20, Dann played with the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Georgetown Raiders and Rea played with the North York U18 AAA Rangers.
Namestnikov and Filak are eligible for the 2022 NHL draft. They were Sting selections in the 2020 OHL draft.