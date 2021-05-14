Ontario Hockey League to play full schedule in 2021-22

The OHL announced Thursday the 2021-22 schedule will begin a few weeks later than normal on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Ontario Hockey League will have gone almost 19 months between regular-season games when the puck finally drops on next season.

The OHL announced Thursday the 2021-22 schedule will begin a few weeks later than normal on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone as we turn our attention to a new season,” OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement. “We look forward to getting our players back into their OHL communities where they can continue to pursue their goals both on the ice and in the classroom.”

Players will report to training camps Saturday, Sept. 4.

Each team will play a traditional 68-game schedule that will end by Sunday, April 3.

The playoffs are slated to begin Thursday, April 7, and run no later than Monday, May 30.

The OHL champion will move on to the Memorial Cup on June 2-12.

The Memorial Cup hasn’t been awarded since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2019-20 Canadian Hockey League playoffs as well as the entire 2020-21 OHL season.