PJHL officially cancels 2020-21 season The Provincial Junior Hockey League has finally pulled the plug on the 2020-21 season.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has finally pulled the plug on the 2020-21 season. The 63-team junior C league hasn't played any official games since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "(We're) definitely looking forward to next year and hopefully get this virus put behind us," Blenheim Blades general manager Bob Price said. "It's been a long time waiting." The decision to cancel the season came soon after a similar announcement from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, a junior B circuit. "Once January came, we all knew that there wasn't going to be a season," Dresden Kings president Dave Cameron said. "We didn't solicit for sponsorship this year because I didn't think it was fair to go ask people for money when you knew there wasn't going to be a team. To operate what we've done – paying insurances and everything – it still probably cost us about $10,000 to run the club this year with no games.

"I believe there's going to be quite a few teams that aren't going to be around just because of the year off and financial status. … There's 63 teams total and I wouldn't be surprised if a quarter of them don't return." The PJHL said in a news release its board of directors, staff and teams are now planning for the 2021-22 season "with hopes for a complete return to traditional hockey." "While we did everything possible it became evidently clear that a season would not be possible with all the COVID restrictions," the PJHL said in the release. "With many municipalities removing their ice and using their arenas as vaccination clinics, our teams were without ice to practise or play. And with a league our size the time to operate a season and then some form of playoffs became nearly impossible." The Mooretown Flags skated for as long as possible. If the Lambton region wasn't in lockdown and their rink was open, they were on the ice, general manager John Baker said. "We knew at Christmas the season wasn't going to fly, in reality, but you still have to do what you can for the kids," Baker said. "To shut the season down shuts down any programming. We couldn't do that. That's why we waited until the very end." The Flags players held no illusions after the holidays that they'd be playing official games in 2020-21, he said. "The season was done and we were working towards next year," Baker said. The Flags were set to face off against the Lakeshore Canadiens for the Stobbs Division championship when play was stopped last year.

"It's a tough situation," Baker said. "We lost a playoff run a year ago. We lost this season. We honestly feel we had a team that had a really good shot at a championship. Now we're back into rebuild mode and we'll start all over." The 2020-21 overagers will not be granted an extra season, he said. Their junior careers are over. "We spent some time and put together a team to really contend," Baker said. "These kids knew that they had two years to make a run at it. In the case of the four that would have been our overagers this past season, they lost out on two championship possibilities. That's the part that really hurts for them. "They were hoping to be able to maybe get a third shot at it (in 2021-22). Honestly, if I had them coming back for next year, … we'd be much deeper. We're going to be OK, but we're not going to be where we were the last couple years." The Petrolia Flyers are Lambton County's other team in the Stobbs Division. Cameron isn't sure next season will start on time in September. Neither is Price, who's taking a wait-and-see approach for any Blades summer workouts. "With everything that's going on and where we're at today, who knows if everything's going to get backed up?" Price said. "There's no use in us starting to skate in August if things maybe don't start until November or December."

