Pre-season loss can be learning experience for Sting

Playing for a second straight night after a week-long camp, the Sting lost 6-3 to the London Knights before 1,000 fans Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Sometimes you’ve got to take your lumps when you’re learning.

The rookie-heavy Sarnia Sting took their fair share while dropping their pre-season home opener.

“We looked like a pretty tired team,” Sting head coach Alan Letang said. “We lost a lot of one-on-one battles. We weren’t really that hard in the (scoring) areas, but it’s to be expected. We pushed the guys pretty hard this week.

“A pretty tough game in London (on Friday) and when you’ve got that many different, new faces, it’s a good learning experience for them. You have to show up every night in this league to compete and be a successful team.”

Half the players in the Sting’s lineup Saturday have never been in an OHL regular-season game.

“They haven’t played games this intense in over a year,” Letang said. “We’ve got to give them a little bit of slack, but we also at the same time have to make sure they’re doing all those little things right that we’re going to need to be successful.”

Although the Sting players were tired, Letang said that didn’t excuse their effort.

“London played last night, too,” he said. “We just lost too many battles. They beat us to too many loose pucks, they beat us around the scoring area in front of the net and we weren’t ready to compete at the level they competed at. It’s pretty simple.”

The Sting dressed nine 16- and 17-year-old players. Most are expected to be regulars this season.