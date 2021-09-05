Pre-season loss can be learning experience for Sting
Playing for a second straight night after a week-long camp, the Sting lost 6-3 to the London Knights before 1,000 fans Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.
Sometimes you’ve got to take your lumps when you’re learning.
The rookie-heavy Sarnia Sting took their fair share while dropping their pre-season home opener.
“We looked like a pretty tired team,” Sting head coach Alan Letang said. “We lost a lot of one-on-one battles. We weren’t really that hard in the (scoring) areas, but it’s to be expected. We pushed the guys pretty hard this week.
“A pretty tough game in London (on Friday) and when you’ve got that many different, new faces, it’s a good learning experience for them. You have to show up every night in this league to compete and be a successful team.”
Half the players in the Sting’s lineup Saturday have never been in an OHL regular-season game.
“They haven’t played games this intense in over a year,” Letang said. “We’ve got to give them a little bit of slack, but we also at the same time have to make sure they’re doing all those little things right that we’re going to need to be successful.”
Although the Sting players were tired, Letang said that didn’t excuse their effort.
“London played last night, too,” he said. “We just lost too many battles. They beat us to too many loose pucks, they beat us around the scoring area in front of the net and we weren’t ready to compete at the level they competed at. It’s pretty simple.”
The Sting dressed nine 16- and 17-year-old players. Most are expected to be regulars this season.
The Sting are playing six pre-season games rather than their typical four. They want the extra games to prepare not only those rookies but also their older players after missing the 2020-21 campaign.
“There’s a lot of little habits that everyone has, right from our veterans to our young guys, from taking a year off and playing basically three-on-three, four-on-four, basically almost shinny hockey,” Letang said. “There’s a lot of those habits we’ve got to get out of our game. The quicker we do that, it just means the quicker we get our systems dialed in.”
Sting goalie Anson Thornton made 25 saves in his junior debut Saturday. The 18-year-old from Maple, Ont., signed with Sarnia after being picked third overall in the 2020 under-18 draft.
“I thought he looked calm at times,” Letang said. “It’s just all good experience for them.”
The Sting spotted the Knights a two-goal lead Friday before coming back to win 3-2 in a shootout. They couldn’t do it again Saturday.
Colton Smith staked the Knights to a 2-0 lead by scoring two goals 12 seconds apart midway through the first period.
Josh Vogelsberg replied for the Sting 1:04 into the second. The 13th-round draft pick from 2020 has scored in both games since signing with the team.
The Knights built their lead up to 4-1 on goals 1:41 apart by Nicholas Yearwood and Stuart Rolofs.
Sting captain Brayden Guy and Knights rookie Brody Crane traded goals late in the middle frame.
Max McCue put the Knights ahead 6-2 early in the third before Nolan Dann scored for the Sting.
Knights goalie Mathias Onuska stopped 24 shots.
NOTES: Max Namestnikov, the Sting’s 2020 first-round draft pick, finished with two assists. … Defenceman Owen MacDonald of Mooretown was the only unsigned player in the Sting’s lineup. … Taya Currie has decided to play with the Bluewater Hawks of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League. The 16-year-old from Parkhill attended the Sting’s orientation camp after being the first girl ever chosen in the OHL draft. She wasn’t invited to the main camp. … Namestnikov’s brother Vladislav is an ex-Knight who now plays for the Detroit Red Wings. … Vladislav Namestnikov played once this summer at the Athletes’ Fuel Cup, an annual summer tournament in Chatham for local pro, junior and university players. Sting forward Nolan DeGurse was the tournament MVP. Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie also played in the tournament.