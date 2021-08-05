Local roundup: Prevost competes at CrossFit Games
Carolyne Prevost of Sarnia placed 27th in the women’s division at the CrossFit Games last weekend in Madison, Wis.
She was fourth-best among Canadian women.
“Not the results I wanted but I gave it my best effort each workout with how my body felt,” Prevost wrote on Instagram. “I was happy to be able to complete each test I was given, but I just didn’t have any home run type workouts that played to my strengths. I had a few workouts I didn’t execute how I should have and at this level, you can’t afford those.
“Here’s to opportunities to get fitter in the off-season! Can’t wait to turn weaknesses into strengths.”
Prevost was 12th overall on her last trip to the CrossFit Games in 2019. The annual event tests athletes’ fitness with a variety of exercises and activities.
“These competitions go by so quickly and it’s easy to get caught up on results and get frustrated at times. However, it’s such a great opportunity to compete at this level with the absolute best in the world!” she wrote. “It is so hard to even make it to the CrossFit Games each year and definitely not something I take for granted.
“I put in a lot of work this past year and got fitter than ever. I wish I got to showcase a bit more of my strengths, but I did my very best with what was given!”
Prevost plays in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association for Toronto-based Team Sonnet.
Symington stars in starting debut
Winning pitcher Jack Symington tossed five scoreless innings in his first start Wednesday as the Sarnia Brigade beat the Lakeside Tigers 6-3 at Errol Russell Park.
Symington struck out six and allowed two hits.
Wade Babula earned his third save of the season and Mitch Bigras had three hits.
The Brigade (8-0) will host the Kincardine Cubs at 2 p.m. Saturday at Errol Russell Park in a senior baseball doubleheader. Tyler Whitbread and Derek Masse are scheduled to be Sarnia’s starting pitchers.
Legionnaires sell season passes
The Sarnia Legionnaires are selling season passes for the 2021-22 season in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Regular and flex passes cost $175. Reserved seats cost $25.
Anyone buying tickets in August will be entered in a draw for reimbursement of their season pass.
Passes are available at Aqua Pools and Spas, 1792 London Line, and at D&S Service Centre, 810 Confederation St. They’re also available by contacting team president Cliff Smith at 519-336-8514 or cesmith@sympatico.ca.
The GOJHL season is slated to begin Friday, Sept. 24. Team schedules haven’t been released.
Sting’s Malyavin in Cup semifinals
Sarnia Sting defenceman Andrei Malyavin will play for Russia against Sweden in a semifinal Friday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament in Breclav, Czech Republic.
Malyavin had one assist in pool play as Russia went 3-0.
The medal games for the eight-country tournament will be played Saturday.
The Sting selected Malyavin, 17, in the first round of the Canadian Hockey League import draft in June.