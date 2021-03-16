





Photo by Mike Hensen / Mike Hensen/The London Free Pres

Article content Lisa MacLeod is so confident the puck will drop on a shortened Ontario Hockey League season, she is prepared to announce financial aids to support it Wednesday. There are still some sticking points, though, the provincial sport minister admitted Monday, and a major one revolves around the logistics of setting up bubbles inside hub cities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's Park set to help bankroll OHL's return-to-play plan Back to video “One is to make sure that referees and officials that are on ice are committed to a bubble, and that is something I believe we’re still working on with (public health) and the OHL,” MacLeod said. “The other is to make sure that the athletes, when they do arrive at a hub city and enter the bubble, will be safe and healthy because we don’t want to have a super-spreader event.” That is no small speed bump. The majority of the league’s current officials hold regular jobs, though some work both the minor pro ranks and the junior circuit. OHL commissioner David Branch would not discuss the amount of money each of the 20 teams would require to conduct an abbreviated campaign or offer any specific details on how bubbles and hub cities would operate. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was given $12 million by the Quebec provincial government while Western Hockey League aid ranged from $600,000 per team in Saskatchewan to a special lottery in Alberta.

Article content “We remain encouraged that there is some real good dialogue,” Branch said. “We’ve been having considerable conversations with the province and certainly the people I’ve been speaking to, we’re committed to not saying anything publicly until such time we can arrive at some common ground. “We’re not providing any details on our return to play until we arrive at a position.” The home building of the London Knights has made it clear to the OHL that it is interested in being considered as a bubble venue. That would have to be given the green light first by government and health authorities. “We’ve made it known and to be quite honest, we haven’t heard anything,” Budweiser Gardens GM Brian Ohl said. “No one knows where they’re looking to go and there is no indication they’re doing anything on a bid basis. We’ve been pretty full with ice rentals and hopefully, something will happen with the OHL. “We will leave our ice in (in case it’s needed).” Branch has been adamant that bubbles and hub cities will be discussed once a return-to-play plan is approved and the rules of operation are officially in place. The OHL also has to tackle the issue of getting the league’s three United States-based teams back on the ice – either together in their own division or relocated to an Ontario home base. “You don’t start doing things until you know what you’re going to be (allowed) to do,” he said. “That’s not something we have discussed in any detail. Various options (of a return to play) are being considered.

Article content “But nothing’s changed. All our discussions involve 20 teams.” London Knights GM Mark Hunter said the teams will not start mobilizing or calling back players until given word first from Branch after a deal is struck with government. “There’s hope at the end of the rainbow,” he said. “It’s in their hands. I know the arena has expressed interest (in being a hub). But they’ve got to get this thing going first before they talk about where it’s going to go. There’s no sense putting the cart before the horse, either.” Branch said the league’s commitment to the players has remained foremost throughout the pandemic and that the success of the Quebec and Western leagues in getting back on the ice did not increase the fervor of their return pitch. “We haven’t really been setting the pace (of negotiations),” he said. “If government felt the additional pressure because of that, we share the concern that we’re not back playing when you look at what has been affected in those two leagues. The province has been very vigilant and consistent when you look at Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL. “We knew there was going to be some real significant matters to address and that’s what we’re doing.” Branch said no drop-dead date for starting and finishing a 2020-21 campaign has been established and that the NHL draft likely heading for July does “accentuate the benefit of returning to play for our players” for scouting purposes. rpyette@postmedia.com Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

