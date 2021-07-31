Sarnia’s Boady Santavy almost became the first Canadian man to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sarnia’s Boady Santavy almost became the first Canadian man to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Santavy, 24, finished in fourth place in the 96-kg weightlifting competition Saturday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Santavy fourth at Olympics Back to video

He had a total lift of 386 kilograms, only one kilogram less than the silver and bronze medallists.

Fares El-Bakh of Qatar won gold with an Olympic record 402 kilograms.

Silver medallist Keydomar Vallenilla of Venezuela and bronze medallist Anton Pliesnoi of Georgia each lifted 387 kilograms.

All 12 Canadian medals at the Tokyo Games have been won by women.

Weightlifting consists of two lifts: snatch and clean-and-jerk. Santavy led after the snatch with a lift of 178 kilograms, one kilogram more than each of the three eventual medallists.

Santavy then lifted 208 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Each competitor has only three attempts for each lift. Santavy lifted 200 kilograms on his first clean and jerk. He was unsuccessful on his second at 205 kilograms and then lifted 208 kilograms on his third try.

El-Bakh set an Olympic record of 225 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Santavy’s father, Dalas, is his coach on the Olympic team. Each is at the Olympics for the first time.

Santavy’s personal-bests in competition are 181 kg in the snatch, 210 kg in the clean and jerk, and 389 kg in the total lift.

He was trying to become the second Canadian weightlifter to win a medal in Tokyo. Maude Charron won gold in women’s 64 kilograms.

Santavy is the only male competitor on Canada’s Olympic team.