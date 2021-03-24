Santavy siblings win silver at Canadian jr. weightlifting championships

The Santavy family’s trophy case is about to get even more crowded.

Their long list of accomplishments grew longer on the weekend when 17-year-old twins Bradyn and Alana of Sarnia won silver medals at the Canadian Weightlifting Federation junior championships.

The event was held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bradyn set personal-bests by lifting 125 kg in the snatch and 155 kg in the clean and jerk to place second overall in the men’s 89-kg weight class with a total lift of 280 kg.

He was competing at the national junior championships for the first time. He also plays hockey and signed last summer with the junior B Sarnia Legionnaires.

Alana lifted 76 kg in the snatch and 95 kg in the clean and jerk to win silver with a total lift of 171 kg in the women’s 64-kg weight class. She won bronze at the 2020 Canadian junior championships.

She has also qualified for the 2021 world junior championships to be held in Saudi Arabia in May.