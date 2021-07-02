Sarnia Baseball Club set for Premier debut
Sarnia’s boys of summer are ready to make their long-awaited debut in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario.
The Sarnia Baseball Club’s 15U and 18U teams are scheduled to play two doubleheaders apiece this weekend.
“Teams are eager to get started,” club president John Vasey said. “After securing a franchise in the PBLO in the fall of 2019, we have yet to play a game due to the COVID-19 restrictions. It has been a long, frustrating experience for everyone involved.”
The Sarnia 15U team will host the Oshawa Legionaires starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Errol Russell Park and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Blackwell Park.
The Sarnia 18U team will play home-and-home twinbills against the London Badgers on Saturday in London and at 1 p.m. Sunday at Errol Russell Park.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at all parks. Outdoor sports facilities can operate at 25 per cent capacity under the current stage of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
The Premier Baseball League of Ontario is the oldest premier circuit in the province.
More than 50 PBLO alumni have been chosen in the Major League Baseball draft and more than 500 have gone to college teams in the United States and Canada, according to the league.
The league is offering 15U, 16U and 18U divisions in 2021. It also includes teams from Oakville, Toronto, Ottawa, Sudbury and Tecumseh.
The Sarnia Baseball Club changed its name this season after being known as the Sarnia Braves Minor Baseball Association. Its minor teams do not yet have a new nickname.
However, the Sarnia senior baseball team is now known as the Brigade after ditching its Braves nickname.
Brigade preparing to defend crown
The Brigade are scheduled to begin their season Sunday, July 11, in Kincardine with a doubleheader against the Cubs.
No home dates have been announced.
They’ve added four new players – pitcher Tyler Whitbread, first baseman Mitch Bigras, infielder Nick George and pitcher Jack Symington – and are close to finalizing agreements with two more, head coach James Grant said.
A meeting is scheduled for Sunday to set the dates for an Ontario championship tournament. It won’t be the traditional elimination-style tournament because the Canadian championships have been cancelled.
“It would still be something to allow us to have some meaningful play this summer,” Grant said.
The Southwestern Senior Baseball League isn’t playing this season, so the Brigade will have to put together their own schedule to prepare for the provincial championship.
The Brigade won the 2019 Ontario AAA championship and want a shot at another title.
“Our team is really excited to have a chance at meaningful baseball,” Grant said. “The core has stayed together from 2019 and we have some really good players coming in.”
Whitbread is a Camlachie native who played at Indiana State University. He went 9-2 with a 3.23 ERA as a senior in 2019.
Bigras, of Sarnia, had 51 RBIs in 146 games in four seasons at Boston College from 2015-18. His father, Jim, coaches Sarnia’s 18U team.
George, of Sarnia, just finished his NAIA freshman season at William Penn University.
Symington is moving up from the Sarnia Baseball Club. His father, Tim, led Sarnia to a 1994 Ontario senior championship.
Ten veterans – Mike Damchuk, Julian Service, Justin Randall, Wade Babula, Vince Caschera, Nick Baljeu, Jameson Hart, Keegan Brandon, Alex McLean and McKenzie Maxwell – are back this season.
“They are all ready to go,” Grant said. “Should make for some good baseball. We have been practising since Phase 1 of the reopening.”