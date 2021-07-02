Sarnia Baseball Club set for Premier debut

Sarnia’s boys of summer are ready to make their long-awaited debut in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario.

The Sarnia Baseball Club’s 15U and 18U teams are scheduled to play two doubleheaders apiece this weekend.

“Teams are eager to get started,” club president John Vasey said. “After securing a franchise in the PBLO in the fall of 2019, we have yet to play a game due to the COVID-19 restrictions. It has been a long, frustrating experience for everyone involved.”

The Sarnia 15U team will host the Oshawa Legionaires starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Errol Russell Park and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Blackwell Park.

The Sarnia 18U team will play home-and-home twinbills against the London Badgers on Saturday in London and at 1 p.m. Sunday at Errol Russell Park.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at all parks. Outdoor sports facilities can operate at 25 per cent capacity under the current stage of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

The Premier Baseball League of Ontario is the oldest premier circuit in the province.

More than 50 PBLO alumni have been chosen in the Major League Baseball draft and more than 500 have gone to college teams in the United States and Canada, according to the league.

The league is offering 15U, 16U and 18U divisions in 2021. It also includes teams from Oakville, Toronto, Ottawa, Sudbury and Tecumseh.

The Sarnia Baseball Club changed its name this season after being known as the Sarnia Braves Minor Baseball Association. Its minor teams do not yet have a new nickname.

However, the Sarnia senior baseball team is now known as the Brigade after ditching its Braves nickname.