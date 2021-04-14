Sarnia Brigade have new look after dropping Braves name
Sarnia’s senior baseball team is now the Brigade after being told by Baseball Ontario the Braves name and iconography were no longer allowed.
Goodbye, Braves. Hello, Brigade.
Sarnia’s senior baseball team unveiled its new name and logos Tuesday after being told by Baseball Ontario in January that the Braves name and iconography, which included a tomahawk logo, were no longer allowed.
Several Indigenous-related nicknames are now prohibited by baseball’s provincial governing body, said Brigade manager James Grant.
Baseball Ontario’s ban on the Braves name applies to Sarnia’s minor travel program as well.
The senior team had been known as the Braves since its inception in 1956, but players are fine with the name change, Grant said.
He pointed to the Alvinston Indians minor ball organization that got rid of its nickname and Chief Wahoo logo in 2016. The teams are now known as the Riverhawks.
The Alvinston Indians junior and senior men’s fastball teams also changed their name to the Aces.
“We’ve been thinking about it, too,” Grant said. “We were pretty quick to decide on a name just because we’ve talked about it so much in the past.”
The new name honours the local Armed Forces unit, the 1st Hussars who were organized in multiple Canadian brigades during the Second World War, said a Brigade news release. The 1st Hussars took part in the Juno Beach landing on D-Day.
The 1st Hussars’ location is also close to the baseball team’s home at Errol Russell Park.
“I think we picked a good one,” Grant said about the new name. “I know that there’s a lot of worry to try to find a name that people would really like after being something (else) for so long. … Everybody thinks it’s a pretty nice fit moving ahead.
“Hopefully we have the same success with the new one as we did with the old one.”
The Braves’ final official game in Ontario was their championship win in the 2019 Ontario senior elimination tournament. They represented the province at the 2019 Canadian championship in Miramichi, N.B.
The team is keeping its colours – red, navy blue and powder blue – for the new uniforms and iconography. The caps still feature an ‘S’ for Sarnia.
The Sarnia Baseball Club, formerly the Sarnia Braves Minor Baseball Association, has also ditched the Braves name and logo. No replacement name has been chosen.
Because it can be costly to replace uniforms, the youth travel teams will be allowed to continue wearing their Braves’ gear this season, Grant said.
The senior team will be wearing Brigade uniforms whenever it’s allowed to play again during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change has been considered since at least June 2019 when the Ontario Human Rights Commission asked the City of Sarnia to look at the Braves name.
The commission urged Sarnia in a letter to work with the Braves organization and local First Nations groups to “develop a policy for the use of Indigenous-themed logos and names in (Sarnia’s) sports facilities and arenas.”
These talks are “the first step in removing barriers to participation for Indigenous peoples,” the then-chief commissioner Renu Mandhane wrote.
– with Postmedia Network files