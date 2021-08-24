Sarnia must wait another year for Grand Slam of Curling event

Sarnia has been swept off the Grand Slam of Curling schedule for a second straight year because of the ongoing pandemic.

The Masters tournament slated for Oct. 19-24 at Sarnia Arena has been moved to Oakville, but local organizers are optimistic the event will finally be held in Sarnia next year.

“They’ve assured us that we’re going to have it on the 2022-23 calendar,” said Tourism Sarnia-Lambton’s special events and sports marketing co-ordinator, Vicky Praill.

The Masters was originally going to be in Sarnia in October 2020, but it was one of four events on the 2020-21 tour cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Praill said the decision to relocate this year’s event was made in late spring by Sportsnet, which owns and operates the Grand Slam series featuring the top men’s and women’s teams in the world.

With some arenas in Sarnia-Lambton being used as vaccination clinics, there were concerns Sarnia Arena might be unavailable to host the Masters this fall or unable to accommodate large crowds, Praill said.

“Sportsnet called it and just said, ‘We need to know for sure.’ Because of the COVID, we don’t know what the restrictions will be with the number of people and all that stuff, so that’s why they postponed it,” she said.

The decision was made “due to the impact of the evolving COVID-19 situation, and in conjunction with local health authorities and the community organizers,” said a statement from Sportsnet.

Teams are invited to Grand Slam of Curling events based on the World Curling Tour’s order of merit. The men’s and women’s teams competing in Sarnia would have included Olympic and world championship medallists.