Local roundup: Sarnia second in PBLO, Weir ties for ninth

The hosts from Sarnia had to settle for second place at the Premier Baseball League of Ontario 18-and-under championship Sunday.

The Tecumseh Thunder beat Sarnia 5-0 in the tournament final at Errol Russell Park.

Sarnia advanced to the gold-medal game with a 3-2 walkoff win over the Sudbury Voyageurs in an eight-inning semifinal Sunday morning.

Sarnia reached the playoffs by winning its pool with a 3-0 record. Sarnia beat the Ottawa Nepean Canadians 9-2, the Oshawa 18U Legionaires 9-2 and the top-ranked London Badgers 11-6.

Sarnia is in its debut season in the PBLO.

Weir ties for ninth at Charity Classic

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove finished in a ninth-place tie at the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday in Calgary.

Weir shot a 2-under 68 in the final round at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club to finish the PGA Tour Champions event at 9 under.

“I really like the golf course, I thought it was great,” Weir said on pgatour.com. “It was a nice test of golf. It was difficult on the greens, I found it difficult on the greens, especially on the weekend.

“I got stuck in neutral the last two days here, but I love the place and Shaw and Suncor did an amazing job, so it was good to be back up north.”

Weir was in second place after firing a 63 in the first round Friday, but he slipped down the leaderboard Saturday with a 70.

Doug Barron shot three consecutive 64s to win the tournament at 18 under.

Weir pocketed $58,750 to increase his winnings to $1,880,091 in the 2020-21 season. He’s notched 11 top-10 results in 21 tournaments.

Late rally keeps Brigade unbeaten

The Sarnia Brigade rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Lakeside Tigers 9-6 on Friday night in London.