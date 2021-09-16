Sting acquire rights to top prospect Moldenhauer from 67's

The Sarnia Sting have acquired the rights to 2020 first-round draft pick Nicholas Moldenhauer from the Ottawa 67’s.

The trade announced Thursday will cost the Sting a 15th-round pick in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League draft, plus seven more draft picks if Moldenhauer plays a game in the OHL.

“Nicholas is a player who really impressed us in his draft year, he has elite skill and compete level,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said in a statement. “Should he choose to play in the OHL, we believe is a cornerstone-type player.”

The 17-year-old from Mississauga didn’t sign with the 67’s after being drafted 20th overall. He had 45 goals and 77 assists in 63 games for the Toronto U16 AAA Titans in 2019-20.

He had 33 points in 13 games with the North Jersey 16U AAA Avalanche in 2020-21 and also played six games in the United States Hockey League with the Chicago Steel.

If Moldenhauer plays in the OHL, then the 67’s will receive seven picks from the Sting: 2022 third round, 2023 fifth round, 2024 second and third round, and 2025 second, third and fourth round. The 2022 pick originally belonged to the Erie Otters.

The 67’s also receive a compensatory first-round pick in the 2022 draft under the OHL’s defected player rules.

“This trade is the best thing for the Ottawa 67’s, and we wish Nicholas the best in his future endeavours,” 67’s general manager James Boyd said in a statement. “The Ottawa 67’s will now be in a position to select two players in the first round of the 2022 OHL priority selection.”

