Sting building up the middle by drafting centres

Before the Ontario Hockey League draft, general manager Dylan Seca said the Sarnia Sting could use some help up the middle.

He wasted no time trying to acquire that help.

The Sting selected high-scoring centres with their first two picks as the two-day draft began Friday night.

They used the No. 13 overall pick in the first round on five-foot-10, 173-pound Angus MacDonell of the Toronto U16 AAA Marlboros.

MacDonell, 16, had 23 goals and nine assists in 27 games for his hometown U15 Marlboros in his 2019-20 bantam season in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He was their captain as well.

It was the 14th time in the past 16 years the Sting chose a forward in the first round. The only exceptions were defenceman Jakob Chychrun in 2014 at No. 1 overall and goalie Ben Gaudreau in 2019.

The Sting returned to the GTHL for their second-round pick. They chose five-foot-nine, 165-pound Ben Lalkin of the Toronto U16 AAA Jr. Canadiens with the 30th overall selection.