Sting expect Russian import pick to become 'cornerstone player'
The Sarnia Sting are counting on “electric” Russian defenceman Andrei Malyavin to provide a jolt next season.
Article content
The Sarnia Sting are counting on “electric” Russian defenceman Andrei Malyavin to provide a jolt next season.
Advertisement
Article content
They chose the 17-year-old in the Canadian Hockey League import draft Wednesday with the 22nd overall pick.
Sting expect Russian import pick to become 'cornerstone player' Back to video
“A great skater, plays an electric style of game. He loves to have the puck, likes to makes plays, good passer,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “But he’s also very responsible defensively. We would call him a two-way defenceman. Someone you can use in all situations, but also he’s got a little bit of offence to his game as well.”
The six-foot, 165-pound Malyavin helped Russia win gold at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The Voronezh native was one of his country’s top four defencemen in his age group the past two seasons, Seca said.
“He’s a kid that we expect to come in and contribute right away,” the Sting GM said. “… He might end up being one of the best defencemen in this (import) group. He does have that kind of talent. But we’re not putting any pressure on him. He doesn’t have to come in and be the No. 1 defenceman on our team right away, but in time we expect him to be a cornerstone player for our team.”
Malyavin had one assist in 11 games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in MHL, the top junior league in Russia, in 2020-21.
In 2019-20, he had 3-18-21 totals in 24 games for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl under-16 team. He’s eligible for the 2022 NHL draft.
“We’ve got to finalize a contract and his visa, but we just spoke to him and his agent. Our expectation is that he’ll be here in September and he has the same mindset,” Seca said. “Barring any crazy COVID situations, we expect he’ll be here.”
Advertisement
Article content
When the Sting planned for the draft and ranked defencemen who might be available at their turn, the 2004-born Malyavin was No. 1 on their wish list, Seca said.
“This is an exciting pick for us,” the Sting GM said. “… It’s another competitive, skilled player that we can put with our group along with the ’04s, like (Max) Namestnikov, Ryder McIntyre, Zach Filak.”
The Sting originally had the 24th overall pick, but they moved up two spots when teams passed.
They chose centre Marcus Limpar Lantz, 18, of Sollentuna, Sweden in the second round after rising to 73rd overall from 99th.
“We don’t know if he’ll ever want to report to the CHL, but (he’s) just a player that has high-end talent,” Seca said.
CHL teams are allowed two import players on their roster. The Sting already have 2020 first-round draft pick Alex Geci of Slovakia, but they were allowed to make another selection in case either Geci or Malyavin doesn’t come to Sarnia.
Limpar Lantz has played for Sweden’s under-16 and under-17 national teams. He would have played at the world under-18 championship in May in Texas if not for an injury, Seca said.
The six-foot, 185-pound Limpar Lantz is eligible for the NHL draft next month.
“Very talented player, athletic kid,” Seca said. “We don’t really know how that will end up. We’re committed to Geci. We just took another talented player and we’ll see how things work out through the summer.”
Limpar Lantz split the 2019-20 season between Orebro HK’s U18 and U20 teams. He had 11-17-28 totals in 23 games at the U18 level and added three points in 17 games at the U20 level.
Advertisement
Article content
Attack hire Walters
Former Sting head coach Greg Walters was named the Owen Sound Attack’s head coach Wednesday.
The Attack needed a bench boss because Sarnia resident Alan Letang recently left the team to take over as the Sting’s head coach.
Walters had been the Oshawa Generals’ head coach before leaving two weeks ago.
Attack assistant coach Jordan Hill of Sarnia played for Walters on the Sting.
“I know the players are going to love him,” Hill said in a statement. “When I made the OHL I couldn’t believe how much I learned from him in my first year in the league compared to my entre time in minor hockey.”
Walters spent most of his eight seasons in Sarnia as an assistant or associate coach before leaving in 2010.
“Wally has had success everywhere he has coached,” Attack general manager Dale DeGray said. “He is in tune with how the game is played today and how the players want to play. From everything I have found out, everyone has told me he is a player’s coach. He can be demanding but the players have always enjoyed playing for him.”