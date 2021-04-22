With their season finally cancelled, the Sarnia Sting turn their attention to the Ontario Hockey League draft.

Article content

With their season finally cancelled, the Sarnia Sting turn their attention to the Ontario Hockey League draft.

Sting scouts have seen draft-eligible players at skating sessions, scrimmages and practices when permitted under COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, general manager Dylan Seca said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sting GM preparing for OHL draft Back to video

“We’ve been able to watch quite a bit,” Seca said. “We were fortunate to get out and watch. It wasn’t traditional five-on-five play, but, considering what we were allowed to watch, we – some of our scouts – were able to get into some spots that were great. We’ve got a really good feel for this draft.”

The Sting picked third overall in 2020 and chose forward Max Namestnikov. There’s no word yet on this year’s draft order.

The draft is expected to be held in early June. Details should be announced by next week, OHL commissioner David Branch said.

The 2020-21 season was cancelled Tuesday without any games being played because the province’s worsening COVID-19 conditions and extended stay-at-home order made it impossible to implement a return-to-play plan, he said.