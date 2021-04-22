Sting GM preparing for OHL draft
With their season finally cancelled, the Sarnia Sting turn their attention to the Ontario Hockey League draft.
Sting scouts have seen draft-eligible players at skating sessions, scrimmages and practices when permitted under COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, general manager Dylan Seca said.
“We’ve been able to watch quite a bit,” Seca said. “We were fortunate to get out and watch. It wasn’t traditional five-on-five play, but, considering what we were allowed to watch, we – some of our scouts – were able to get into some spots that were great. We’ve got a really good feel for this draft.”
The Sting picked third overall in 2020 and chose forward Max Namestnikov. There’s no word yet on this year’s draft order.
The draft is expected to be held in early June. Details should be announced by next week, OHL commissioner David Branch said.
The 2020-21 season was cancelled Tuesday without any games being played because the province’s worsening COVID-19 conditions and extended stay-at-home order made it impossible to implement a return-to-play plan, he said.
The plan was approved recently by Premier Doug Ford and the province’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, said Branch. The 20 teams would have played in four hub cities and the province would have helped financially.
However, Ontario’s COVID-19 situation went downhill on the eve of the return-to-play announcement, Branch said.
“Had this not taken a turn for the worse, we’d be preparing for a shortened season,” Seca said.
Branch disagreed with the suggestion the OHL missed its chance to return.
“If the opportunity had presented itself weeks and months ago, we would have seized it,” he said. “It was never presented. Conditions were never such that we would receive (final) approval.”
Branch said the players’ health was the top-of-mind priority when planning a return.
“It was for that reason we would not even consider playing without the health authorities’ approval and support,” he said.
The cancellation ended the junior careers of Sting overagers Sam Bitten, Ryan Roth and Peter Stratis. Bitten joined a Swedish pro team in February.
Sting fans have also seen the last of NHL prospects Jamieson Rees (Carolina Hurricanes) and Eric Hjorth (Columbus Blue Jackets), who won’t return as overagers next season.
Sting players haven’t skated as a team since last March, but they stayed in touch with each other and with coaches for the past year on Zoom calls.
“We did some awesome things this year to prepare (for 2021-22),” Seca said. “It helped us, regardless of the fact that we didn’t play. We were able to make cultural adjustments in the way we support each other. Little things that really in the end are going to pay some dividends. It’s just a matter of getting back on the ice.”