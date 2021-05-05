Sting land 13th pick in OHL draft
The Sarnia Sting will have the 13th pick – "Lucky 13," says general manager Dylan Seca – in the Ontario Hockey League priority selection.
The Sarnia Sting will have the 13th pick – “Lucky 13,” says general manager Dylan Seca – in the Ontario Hockey League priority selection.
The Sudbury Wolves were awarded the No. 1 slot during the OHL’s first draft lottery Wednesday night.
Draft order is normally based on the regular-season standings, but this season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order of selection was determined by a computerized random number generator and revealed on the OHL’s YouTube channel.
“It’s good,” Seca said about the 13th pick. “Honestly, it was exciting to finally be able to talk hockey and get the juices flowing. Whatever pick we had tonight, it is what it is.
“We’re just excited to be able to put our minds around preparing for our priority selection and then envisioning what player we’d be able to put in our lineup in September. Very excited regardless of what pick we had. It was just fun to be part of it.”
The draft is changing to a two-day event this year. Rounds 1 to 3 will be held Friday, June 4, starting at 7 p.m. Rounds 4 to 15 will be on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 9 a.m.
Nineteen of 20 teams had an equal shot at the No. 1 overall selection. The Niagara IceDogs don’t have a first-round pick because the OHL took it away as part of the team’s punishment for a player-recruitment violation.
The draft of 2005-born players will remain 15 rounds, but, unlike in previous years, it will have a serpentine format. The order in the first round will be reversed for the second and then alternate in all following rounds.
The Sting have traded away their second-round pick, but they own the Erie Otters’ second-round selection, so they’ll have two of the first 30 picks.
“Two picks in the top 30 – that’s great,” Seca said.
A separate lottery has been held for the under-18 draft Wednesday, June 9, Seca said, but the draft order has not been announced.
The Sting drafted forward Max Namestnikov third overall in 2020 after missing the playoffs in the 2019-20 season.