Sting lose shootout to Petes

The Sarnia Sting are still missing four players away at NHL camps, and head coach Alan Letang is happy they’re gone.

They’re learning some valuable lessons that’ll come in handy once they return to the Ontario Hockey League, he said.

“It gives those guys an opportunity to play at that high level and then when they come back, a lot of those messages that they’re being told up there are just reiterated from what we’re saying,” Letang said. “It almost proves the point when myself and Brad (Staubitz, the Sting’s associate coach) are talking about things that we need to do, all those little things.

“They’re hearing it up at that (NHL) level, so they know, ‘You know what? I’ve got to do this in junior to make that next step, whether it’s American league or NHL or Europe for that matter.’ The game changes as you get older. It becomes way more competitive and all those little things matter.”

The Sting suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Petes on Thursday at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in the OHL pre-season.

Missing were goalies Ben Gaudreau and Anson Thornton, who were invited to the main camps of the San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes, respectively. Defenceman Ryan Mast was also away with the Boston Bruins and fellow blue-liner Cameron Supryka is with the Los Angeles Kings.

Forward Nolan Dann was back in the Sting’s lineup after attending the Coyotes’ development camp. He had their lone shootout goal.

Forwards Brayden Guy and Ty Voit have also rejoined the Sting after playing for the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively, in the NHL Prospect Tournament, but neither dressed Thursday.